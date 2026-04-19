Holly Willoughby Celebrates Enduring Friendships with 'Sex And The City' Vibes, Embarks on Digital TV Journey

Holly Willoughby shared a heartwarming video of a lunch outing with close friends Emma Bunton and Christine Lampard, evoking a Sex And The City style friendship. The TV personality, who is pivoting to the digital space with her new show 'Together', expressed her appreciation for her 'girls', highlighting the timeless value of friendship as she ventures into a new chapter of her career.

British television presenter Holly Willoughby recently shared a heartwarming video from a lunch gathering with her close friends, including Spice Girls member Emma Bunton and TV host Christine Lampard . The 45-year-old personality, known for her radiant smile, appeared exceptionally joyful as she shared moments of laughter and camaraderie with her esteemed circle.

The group outing also included long-time friends Shiarra Bell and Nicole Appleton, who were equally in high spirits.

In the shared clip, Holly looked effortlessly stylish in a chic burgundy shirt, her blonde hair styled in loose waves. Emma Bunton complemented the scene in a vibrant pink shirt, while Christine Lampard exuded sophistication in a crisp white top.

Holly captioned the post with a poignant quote attributed to Carrie Bradshaw: 'They say nothing lasts forever; dreams change, trends come and go, but friendships never go out of style. ❤️✨. Love my girls…’ This sentiment beautifully encapsulates the enduring nature of their bond.

The public display of friendship comes at a significant juncture in Holly's career, as she embarks on a new venture in the digital industry, stepping away from traditional terrestrial television.

Her upcoming online show, reportedly titled Together, is set to explore various themes, potentially including fashion and cookery, mirroring elements of her former long-running daytime show, This Morning.

This strategic move signifies a deliberate shift towards innovative content creation, aligning with the evolving landscape of media consumption.

A friend of the star revealed to the Daily Mail that Holly has dedicated 25 years to television and is now eager to create her own independent project. They noted the decline of traditional daytime television and expressed Holly's excitement for this new, innovative endeavor.

The friend elaborated on the changing media environment, where content is increasingly consumed on platforms like TikTok, and highlighted Holly's foresight in seizing an opportunity with a promising future.

This determination to forge a new path led her to decline the chance to host a third season of ITV's You Bet!, opting instead to focus on her burgeoning digital project.

This decision marks a significant departure from her previous work, especially considering the challenging circumstances surrounding her departure from This Morning in October 2023, following a period of intense distress related to a credible threat.

Her recent television engagements, including hosting specials of You Bet! and appearances on Dancing On Ice and Bear Hunt, also point towards a period of transition.

Despite her strong ties with ITV, Holly has consciously chosen to pursue independent opportunities.

The source emphasized Holly's drive to bring her unique vision to life, stating that if she doesn't pursue it now, she may never know its potential.

While acknowledging the inherent risks, Holly is embracing the change and is enthusiastic about not only being in front of the camera but also taking on a leadership role behind the scenes





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