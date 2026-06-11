Holly Willoughby Experiences High-Speed Terror and Kardashian Chaos at Monaco Grand Prix

Former presenter Holly Willoughby shares her frightening first hot lap at the Monaco Grand Prix and describes a hilarious encounter with Kim Kardashian's security team.

Holly Willoughby recently embarked on an adrenaline-fueled journey during her visit to the prestigious Monaco Grand Prix , an experience that left the former television presenter both terrified and exhilarated.

The forty-five-year-old star decided to push her boundaries by taking her first ever hot lap around the world-famous circuit. Dressed in a sophisticated blue blouse and matching shorts, Holly donned a black safety helmet before climbing into the racing vehicle alongside her driver, Alan. The mood began on a lighthearted note as Alan teased her about perhaps having a few glasses of champagne to prepare for the ride.

Holly playfully responded that she had enjoyed plenty of champagne the previous evening and hoped that would be enough to keep her steady. However, as the engine roared to life, the humor turned into genuine anxiety. In a moment of vulnerability and humor, she begged Alan to look after her, reminding him that she is a mother of three children, showcasing the nerves that come with facing such extreme speeds for the first time.

As the car accelerated out of the pit lane, the intensity of the experience became immediately apparent. The vehicle quickly reached an impressive speed of 120mph, prompting Holly to scream in shock and utilize some colorful language as she was thrown around the cabin by the immense G-forces. Even as the car slowed down to navigate corners at a still-swift 70mph, the presenter continued to express her disbelief, shouting repeatedly in a state of panic.

She described the sensation as being akin to being inside a computer game, noting that the experience was so overwhelming it caused her to break out into a sweat and bring tears to her eyes. Despite her terror, Alan remained a calming presence, reassuring her that the ride would improve and eventually praising her for handling her first circuit lap so well.

Upon exiting the vehicle, a visibly relieved Holly let out a final exclamation of relief, reflecting on the intensity of the journey. Following the event, Holly took to Instagram to share the footage of her chaotic ride with her followers. With a heavy dose of irony, she captioned the video by claiming she had remained totally composed and calm throughout the experience, despite the evidence of her screaming through every corner.

She jokingly tagged the Williams F1 team, noting that they would likely be unable to confirm her claims of composure. The video sparked a wave of amusement among her celebrity friends. Nicole Appleton commented that she would be in a similar state of panic at only 30mph, while Emma Bunton found the footage hilarious.

Holly responded to Emma by suggesting that she should try the experience herself, jokingly adding that they would need to provide Alan with a Baby on Board sign for extra caution. Carol Vorderman also joined in, sharing her own history of being thrown around safety cars over the years and praising Holly for her bravery. Beyond the thrills of the racetrack, Holly's weekend in Monaco was filled with the typical glitz and glamour associated with Formula One.

Accompanied by her friend and comedian Michael McIntyre, she enjoyed a luxurious yacht trip as a guest of the Williams racing team and spent time exploring the paddock and trackside areas. One of the most memorable moments of the trip occurred when the pair found themselves accidentally swept up in the massive entourage of Kim Kardashian.

As Kim made her grand entrance to support her Ferrari driver boyfriend, Lewis Hamilton, the security guards accompanying Kim and her sister Khloe began jostling the crowd to clear a path. Michael McIntyre, ever the comedian, found himself momentarily absorbed into the Kardashian wave.

He later joked about the physical impact of the encounter, comparing the experience to being hit by a dangerous ocean wave and jokingly claiming that something belonging to Kim had struck him in the lower back, causing a mock injury. Despite the awkwardness of the encounter, Holly embraced the absurdity of the moment, including it as one of the highlights of a spectacular weekend where she also witnessed 19-year-old Kimi Antonelli secure his fifth consecutive grand prix victory





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