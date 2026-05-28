Holly Willoughby's Mum Celebrates 78th Birthday in Style as TV Star Teases Exciting New Project

Holly Willoughby's lookalike mother, Linda, celebrated her 78th birthday in style as the TV presenter's sister, Kelly, shared a glamorous Instagram post. Meanwhile, Holly teased an exciting new project on Instagram as she gears up for a career comeback.

Holly Willoughby 's youthful lookalike mother, Linda, celebrated her 78th birthday as she posed for a glamorous Instagram post. The TV presenter's sister, Kelly, 47, marked their mother's big day with a snap of Linda wearing a sparkly red dress and heart-shaped sunglasses.

The mother of two accessorised her eye-catching ensemble with a gold Cartier bracelet and gold earrings. Alongside the post, Kelly penned: 'Mama. Happy 78! You are the dream.

@hollywilloughby thank our lucky stars every day that you are ours. Love you'. The post comes after Holly took to Instagram with a gushing birthday tribute to her lookalike sister earlier this month.

Holly Willoughby's youthful lookalike mother, Linda, celebrated her 78th birthday wearing a red sequin dress and heart-shaped sunglasses It's easy to see where the stunning TV presenter got her good looks from Holly's sisterKelly shared the picture on social media She shared a sweet throwback snap of the pair posing together as she marked Kelly turning 47. Holly penned: 'Happy birthday to my beautiful sister and best friend @ladywilloughby … spreading joy wherever she goes… love you big sis'.

Kelly is the managing director of Holly's wellness brand Wylde Moon and together the sisters have also written children's books. The former This Morning host first posted the glam snap of the pair last month, at Kelly's husband David Foster's lavish Studio 54 themed birthday bash. Holly put on a very leggy display in a pink feathered mini dress and added extra height to her frame with black platforms.

Holly took to Instagram with a slew of snaps from the sun-soaked garden party while also sharing a glimpse of dad Brian's moustache which he grew especially for the occasion. She captioned the post: 'Last night Studio 54 came to Sussex as we celebrated my brother- in- law turning 50! Happy birthday Dave we love you!

Best dressed of the night goes to my ever beautiful Mamma and bonus prize for Dad who grew back his legendary Tash for one night only!

' '@ladywilloughby … seriously think you need to consider a fringe, beauty!!! What a party, surrounded by friends and family… just the best'.

Meanwhile, Holly teased an exciting new project on Instagram on Monday as she geared up for a career comeback. The former This Morning host shared stunning selfies while cycling on a Lime Bike in London, revealing she had been to a 'brilliant meeting' about a 'really exciting' new project. Holly, who has recently been more active on social media, is said to have distanced herself from ITV in a bid to tackle the digital industry.

She wrote: 'Found a patch of sun in between the rain… good old London weather!

'Just had a brilliant meeting about a project I'm really excited about… things are happening at quite the pace! Can't wait to bring it to life and share it with you'. Holly has been far more active on social media of late, sharing snaps from recent holidays and giving fans a glimpse into her enviable wardrobe. Certainly, an increased social media presence is crucial given Holly's plan to move on from traditional TV and harness the power of online.

The Daily Mail's Katie Hind revealed Holly's new plan. The TV star is working on a new digital project, which will involve both producing and presenting her own show to be streamed online





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