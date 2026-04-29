Holly Willoughby Shines at Family Party and Prepares for Digital Show 'Together'

Holly Willoughby shares nostalgic family dance video and announces her new digital show, Together, marking a significant career shift.

Holly Willoughby recently delighted fans with a nostalgic glimpse into a family celebration, showcasing her energetic dance moves alongside her mother and sister. The 45-year-old television presenter shared a heartwarming video on Instagram, where she was seen twirling on the dance floor to the Bee Gees' classic hit Night Fever.

Dressed in a vibrant pink feathered mini dress paired with black platform heels, Holly exuded confidence and joy. Her mother, Linda, matched her glamorous style in a red feathered mini dress, while her sister Kelly dazzled in a silver sequined ensemble. The clip, taken from her brother-in-law David Foster's lavish Studio 54-themed 50th birthday party, evoked cherished memories of childhood dances with her mother.

Holly captioned the post with a touching reflection, writing: 'Oh my goodness just found this on the camera roll… Anyone else a child of the late 70’s and early 80’s and had a parent that would dance with them like this… every Christmas, birthday, celebration my mum would take her girls by the hand and do this dance. Such a beautiful memory unlocked… we’ve grown a bit since then (excuse all the squeaking).

' The family celebration was a star-studded affair, with Holly also sharing a series of photos from the sun-soaked garden party. In one post, she praised her mother as the 'best dressed of the night' and humorously noted her father's legendary mustache, which made a special appearance for the occasion. The event was a testament to the close-knit bond of the Willoughby family, surrounded by friends and loved ones.

Meanwhile, Holly's career is taking an exciting turn as she ventures into the digital realm with her upcoming online show, Together. According to reports, the show will feature a magazine-style format, blending fashion, lifestyle, and cookery content, reminiscent of her long-standing role on This Morning. Holly has been teasing her new project on Instagram, sharing fashion and cooking videos that hint at the eclectic mix of subjects she plans to explore.

An industry expert commented on the show's theme, stating: 'The eclectic mix of subjects very much chimes with this overarching theme of 'togetherness' which she's clearly trying to embrace. And of course the title is bound to heighten the sense that viewers are being reunited with Holly after a lengthy absence.

' A close friend of Holly shared insights into her motivation for this new venture, explaining: 'Holly has done television for 25 years and now she wants to make her own thing. And now daytime television is very much on the slide and it's time for something new. She is excited, it is something so new and innovative, hopefully it will work. The television landscape has changed so much, people are consuming content on TikTok and other digital platforms.

Holly has seen an opportunity now to start something new which has a future, unlike the kind of stuff she has done in the past.

' As Holly embraces this new chapter, fans eagerly await the launch of Together, anticipating a fresh and dynamic approach to digital content





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Holly Willoughby Family Party Studio 54 Theme Digital Show Together

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