Hollywood amicable divorce turns sour as Hugh Jackman and Deborra Lee Furness clash over new relationship

The once praised peaceful split between Hugh Jackman and Deborra Lee Furness is now mired in tension after Jackman was seen wearing a charity hoodie and meeting his new partner Sutton Foster following a request from Furness for closure.

The once celebrated separation of Hugh Jackman and Deborra Lee Furness , which seemed a model of civility in the entertainment world, has taken a sour turn.

After announcing their divorce in 2023 following twenty seven years of marriage, the couple released a brief joint statement expressing gratitude and a desire for personal growth. Their financial settlement was reported to be around three hundred sixty million pounds, and they pledged to co‑parent their children, Oscar Maximilian and Ava Eliot, with kindness.

For a time the public admired the lack of courtroom drama, the absence of costly legal battles and the calm manner in which they handled the split. Yet recent events suggest that the amicable façade may be cracking. The latest controversy centres on Hugh Jackman's appearance in New York wearing a sixty pound hoodie printed with the words Finish It.

The garment, which supports the Terry Fox Run charity, was spotted just days after reports that Deborra Lee had requested a meeting with Jackman's new partner, Sutton Foster, in order to achieve closure over the breakup. Jackman, fifty seven, was seen holding hands with Foster, fifty one, as they walked to a gym, prompting speculation that the hoodie was a subtle message aimed at his former wife.

Observers noted that the request for a face‑to‑face encounter was unusual given the thirteen year age gap between Deborra Lee, now seventy, and Jackman. Insiders said that while Furness initially resisted the idea of sharing a room with Foster, she eventually agreed, hoping it would ease tension and allow her to speak her truth. The meeting was portrayed not as an act of anger but as a step toward personal resolution.

Rumours have also circulated about the timeline of Jackman's new relationship. Some insiders claim that the actors grew close while starring together in the Broadway production of The Music Man, which concluded its two‑year run in January 2023, several months before the public announcement of the divorce. Fellow cast members reported that the two were friendly offstage, sharing informal moments in dressing rooms.

Foster herself spoke in July 2022 about a growing friendship with Jackman, describing casual conversations and a comfortable camaraderie. At that time she was still married to screenwriter Ted Griffin, from whom she filed for an uncontested divorce in October 2024, shortly before their tenth wedding anniversary. She also has an adopted daughter, Emily, now eight, and had previously been married to actor Christian Borle, a marriage that ended in 2009.

The resurfacing of these details has fueled tabloid speculation that Jackman moved on quickly after the separation, and that Furness's request for a meeting may have been motivated by the significant nineteen year age difference between her and Foster. As the story unfolds, the once‑heralded example of a friendly Hollywood split appears increasingly fraught with personal tension and media scrutiny





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