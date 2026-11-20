Hopwood DePree files appeal with Court of Appeal after High Court judge denied access to Hopwood Hall. The filmmaker spent £750,000 restoring the 600-year-old Greater Manchester mansion.

Hollywood filmmaker Hopwood DePree has initiated a new legal battle to reclaim his family's historic estate in Greater Manchester, marking a significant escalation in the dispute over Hopwood Hall. The 56-year-old producer filed formal papers with the Court of Appeal earlier this week, challenging a previous High Court decision that stripped him of access to the Grade II-listed property. This move represents the latest effort by DePree to rescue the 600-year-old ancestral home, which he has described as 'Downton Shabby' due to its deteriorating condition when he first discovered it.

Legal Strategy and Financial Stakes

DePree, who resides in Michigan, United States, has invested approximately £750,000 of his personal funds into the restoration of Hopwood Hall since acquiring it for just £1 in 2017. The filmmaker originally purchased the estate after striking a deal with Rochdale Borough Council, aiming to transform the derelict building into a viable events venue. His application for renovation permissions was granted five years after the initial acquisition, signaling early regulatory support for his ambitious heritage project. However, the legal landscape shifted dramatically in November 2024 when the Council removed his renovation consent citing health and safety breaches, effectively locking DePree and his volunteer team out of the mansion.

Also read Tim McGraw and Faith Hall Empty Nesters and Celebrate 30th Anniversary

The recent filing with the Court of Appeal serves as a direct response to a High Court judge's ruling earlier this year, which determined that DePree had not fulfilled the specific conditions required for the transfer of full ownership. Consequently, the judge ruled that DePree would not regain legal access to the property. DePree contends that the Council's actions were unlawful and that the sudden lock-out was a strategic maneuver to prevent the restoration from continuing. He argues that the resources currently consumed by legal proceedings would be far more effectively utilized in the physical rescue of the historic structure.

Stakeholder Positions and Historical Context

Rochdale Borough Council maintains that the filmmaker failed to present a commercially viable plan or a secure funding strategy for the future of Hopwood Hall. Local officials, including Council Leader Neil Emmott, have previously stated that the door remains open for DePree to return with a sustainable proposal, a sentiment reinforced by Emmott's public comments on October 15. Despite these statements, DePree claims that the Council refused to engage in substantive discussions until he abandoned his legal proceedings. The filmmaker argues that this demand was an unreasonable barrier to resolving the dispute amicably.

Advertisement

The dispute is rooted in a long history that connects DePree to the property through his ancestors, dating back to the 17th century and his relative John Hopwood. The mansion itself boasts a rich heritage, with records of its existence tracing back to 1426. It was once a residence for notable historical figures, including Guy Fawkes and Lord Byron, who completed his celebrated poem Childe Harold's Pilgrimage at the estate. Rochdale Borough Council and Historic England have collectively spent more than £1.6 million on repairs to the site, highlighting the significant public interest and financial stakes involved in the property's preservation.

Impact on Restoration and Next Steps

The immediate consequence of the Court of Appeal filing is the suspension of any physical work on Hopwood Hall, leaving the Grade II-listed structure vulnerable to further decay. DePree has expressed deep frustration over the situation, noting that he relocated from the United States to Britain specifically to spearhead this rescue mission. He described the unexpected loss of access as a profound shock, emphasizing that his motivation was to create a tribute to the community and his late grandfather, who had shared stories of English castles with him during his childhood.

Looking ahead, the legal process will determine whether DePree can reinstate his renovation permissions and regain access to the mansion. The filmmaker has documented his journey and the struggles of the restoration in a book titled 'Downton Shabby', which highlights the personal and professional toll of the conflict. DePree stated that he hopes to resolve the matter without further court action, but the submission of the appeal indicates that both parties remain entrenched in their positions. The outcome of this appeal will likely set a precedent for similar heritage disputes and determine the future use of one of Greater Manchester's most historically significant buildings.