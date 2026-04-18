Hollywood Icons Gather for Daphna Kastner's Birthday Celebration at Nobu Malibu

Harvey Keitel, Al Pacino, and Robert De Niro were among the stars spotted celebrating Daphna Kastner's birthday at Nobu Malibu, marking a rare public outing for the legendary actors.

Legendary actor Harvey Keitel , a titan of cinema celebrated for his indelible performances in iconic films such as Pulp Fiction and Reservoir Dogs, made a rare and much-noticed public appearance alongside his wife, Daphna Kastner , on Friday evening.

The esteemed 86-year-old actor and his 65-year-old actress spouse were observed enjoying an intimate dinner at the renowned Nobu Malibu, an occasion marking Kastner’s birthday celebration.

The couple, who have shared a devoted partnership since their wedding in 2001, were joined by a constellation of equally celebrated Hollywood figures. Among the distinguished guests were acting royalty Al Pacino, 85, and Robert De Niro, 82, as well as the accomplished actor Tobey Maguire, 50, and other notable personalities.

Harvey Keitel exuded timeless style, donning a sophisticated black sweater, a sharp blazer, tailored pants, and perfectly coordinated sunglasses, his signature white-grey hair neatly slicked back. Daphna Kastner was a vision of elegance, draped in a flowing, long beige dress complemented by a patterned coat. She accessorized her ensemble with subtly tinted eyewear, her long blonde hair cascading freely.

Al Pacino, never one to be outdone in sartorial flair, opted for a satin, grey button-up shirt, elegantly layered beneath a classic single-buttoned black blazer. Similar to his friend Keitel, Pacino sported sunglasses, his own distinguished grey hair meticulously combed back, adding to his distinguished presence.

Tobey Maguire, meanwhile, maintained a more understated yet cool demeanor, accessorizing with a nondescript black baseball cap and a black sweater. He showcased a rugged, grizzled beard, contributing to his contemporary look.

The Keitel and Kastner family unit includes their son, Roman, who was born in 2004, enriching their personal lives away from the glare of the spotlight.

Harvey Keitel is also a devoted father to two other children from his previous relationships: Stella, born in 1985, whose mother is the acclaimed actress Lorraine Bracco, and Hudson, born in 2001, with Lisa Karmazin.

The family has established their roots in New York City, where they consciously cultivate a relatively private existence, cherishing their moments away from the public eye.

In a revealing interview back in 2021, Keitel recounted the serendipitous tale of how he first met Daphna Kastner over two decades prior. He divulged that Robert De Niro himself played a pivotal role in orchestrating their initial introduction. 'I met my wife in Rome at a party for Robert,' Keitel shared on The Late Show, reminiscing about their first encounter in the 1980s. 'She allowed me to take her to dinner at the Dal Bolognese. Then I called her back again a second night. She came and we had dinner together a second night.' He continued with a chuckle, 'And then I asked her if she would like a drink in my hotel room – and she said,'No, thank you.' And I spent a lot of money on her. It was a good restaurant.'

Adding a twist to the narrative, Keitel revealed a surprising 17-year gap before he saw Kastner again. Their paths unexpectedly crossed at another party, this one also hosted by the ever-connected Robert De Niro. 'And there was this girl who I bought two dinners at the Dal Bolognese 17 years ago and it was my wife, Daphna. And we stayed together,' he recalled, a smile evident in his voice. 'And seven weeks later, I was going to a film festival in Italy and I asked her to come with me. She said'yes.'' He concluded the charming anecdote with the details of their whirlwind romance. 'And on the flight, I said,'What do you think about getting married?' She gave a great answer: she said,'OK.''

The Hollywood legend humorously capped off the story with a delightful detail: 'The topper was, we get pregnant about a year later, and our son is born on Robert De Niro's birthday.'

This reunion and celebration highlight the enduring friendships and personal milestones within the esteemed circle of these iconic actors





DailyMailCeleb / 🏆 1. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Harvey Keitel Daphna Kastner Al Pacino Robert De Niro Celebrity Birthday

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Boy, 16, among three charged with attempted arson of Persian media firm in LondonOisin McGuinness, 21, Nathan Dunn, 19, and a 16-year-old boy have been charged after a lit container was allegedly thrown at Volant Media, a Persian media organisation in Wembley on Wednesday.

Read more »

First Eliminated Star Slams I'm A Celeb All-Stars as 'Hellhole' and 'Harder Than Ever'Seann Walsh, the initial celebrity ejected from I'm A Celebrity... South Africa, criticizes his co-stars as useless and labels the camp a hellhole, stating the all-stars edition is more challenging and terrifying than its predecessors. The pre-recorded format, where eliminations are based on trial performance, led to his swift exit after a defeat in an eating challenge.

Read more »

Five Yorkshire fish and chip shops named among the UK's very bestChippies across Yorkshire are frying high

Read more »

Bella Hadid Celebrates Texas Living with Horseback Riding and Target Practice, Childhood Home Sells for Record PriceSupermodel Bella Hadid marked her third year in Texas with a day of horseback riding and target practice, while her former childhood home in Malibu, destroyed by fires, sold for a record $6.5 million.

Read more »

Livvy Dunne Dazzles on Baywatch Set: First Acting Role GlimpsedSocial media sensation and former LSU gymnast Livvy Dunne offers fans a behind-the-scenes look at her acting debut in the Baywatch reboot. Dunne shared snaps from the Malibu set, posing with castmates Shay Mitchell and Hassie Harrison, as she takes on the role of a junior lifeguard, balancing her new career with support for her MLB pitcher boyfriend, Paul Skenes.

Read more »

Hollywood Legends Unite for Daphna Kastner's Birthday CelebrationActors Harvey Keitel, Al Pacino, and Robert De Niro gathered with Tobey Maguire to celebrate Daphna Kastner's birthday at an exclusive Malibu restaurant, highlighting a rare public appearance for the esteemed actors and offering a glimpse into their enduring friendships.

Read more »