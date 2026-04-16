Hollywood Icons Heather Locklear and Lorenzo Lamas Rekindle Romance, 40 Years After Iconic Playgirl Cover

Longtime friends and television stars Heather Locklear and Lorenzo Lamas are reportedly dating, with their romance blossoming over the last six months. The news comes as a resurfaced racy 1983 Playgirl magazine cover featuring the duo in skimpy swimwear has gained attention, highlighting their decades-long connection that began in the 1980s. Both actors have had storied careers in television, with Locklear known for Dynasty and Melrose Place, and Lamas for Falcon Crest and Renegade. Their public outings have become more frequent, indicating a serious progression in their relationship, which follows their respective past marriages and family lives.

Hollywood veterans Heather Locklear and Lorenzo Lamas are reportedly dating, a romance that has blossomed over the past six months. Their connection, however, is far from new; the actors have been acquainted for over four decades, forging a friendship during their early days in the demanding Hollywood acting scene.

Both rose to prominence in the 1980s, a period when Locklear captivated audiences on the iconic series Dynasty alongside Joan Collins, while Lamas achieved significant stardom through the popular primetime soap opera Falcon Crest, which featured Jane Wyman. Adding a nostalgic and rather provocative layer to their rekindled relationship, The Daily Mail recently unearthed a revealing magazine cover featuring Locklear and Lamas. The striking image, from a 1983 issue of Playgirl magazine, a publication designed to offer a female-oriented alternative to Playboy, shows the then-up-and-coming stars posing in decidedly skimpy swimwear. Locklear, now 64, is radiant in a red bikini, while a 68-year-old Lamas sports a black Speedo. Lamas himself celebrated the resurfaced cover in a recent X post, expressing disbelief at the passage of time: 'I cannot believe that this was 43 years ago! Side note, speedos on request only #HeatherLocklear #Playgirl #80s.' The cover headline boldly declared: Lorenzo Lamas & Heather Locklear In Very Bare Swimwear, and the accompanying spread depicted the actors in intimate poses, as if they were already a couple, further fueling the curiosity surrounding their past and present. Their current romantic entanglement was confirmed by Lamas' representative earlier this week, who informed E! News that the actors had been quietly seeing each other for several months. Their public appearances began to surface in November, when they were observed together at a dinner party hosted by The World's Largest Disco event in Buffalo, New York. This was followed by a New Year's Eve date at Barry's Steakhouse in the Circa Resort & Casino in Las Vegas. Further solidifying their bond, the pair attended The Brave & Rescued Awards at The LA City Fire Museum on January 17th, where they walked arm in arm, a public display of affection that has captured the attention of fans and media alike. Most recently, TMZ reported that last weekend, Locklear met Lamas' extended family, including his children and grandchildren, at her mansion in Thousand Oaks, California, before they all enjoyed lunch and a movie outing, indicating a deepening of their connection. Both Locklear and Lamas have navigated the complexities of Hollywood relationships and multiple marriages. Locklear was previously married to Tommy Lee, Pamela Anderson's ex, from 1986 to 1993, and later to Bon Jovi guitarist Richie Sambora from 1994 to 2007. She has a 28-year-old daughter, Ava, with Sambora. Her romantic history also includes an on-again, off-again relationship with ex-fiancé Chris Heisser, which concluded in 2025 after five years. Lamas, on the other hand, has a more extensive marital history, having been married six times and fathered six children. His current relationship with Locklear emerges just a year after he initiated divorce proceedings from his sixth wife, Kenna Nicole, in 2025. Prior to that, he had filed for divorce from his fifth wife, Shawna Craig, in June 2018. Lamas' earlier marriages include his Falcon Crest co-star Victoria Hilbert (1981-1982), Michele Cathy Smith (1983-1985), actress Kathleen Kinmont (1989-1993), and Playboy model Shauna Sand (1996-2002). He is a father to son A.J. (42) and daughter Shayne (40) with Smith, daughters Victoria (26), Isabella (25), and Alexandra (28) with Sand, and daughter Paton (37) with actress Daphne Ashbrook. Lamas is widely recognized for his role as Lance Cumson in the CBS soap opera Falcon Crest, appearing in 228 episodes from 1981 to 1990. He also starred as Reno Raines in the popular series Renegade (1992-1997) and had a minor role in the film Grease. He has maintained a consistent presence in film, with recent credits including Love in the Clouds, Checkmate, Stepmom from Hell, Prepare to Die, and Team of Two. Locklear achieved international fame for her portrayal of Amanda Woodward in the hit series Melrose Place, from 1993 to 1999. She reprised her role in a reboot of the show from 2009 to 2010, cementing her status as a beloved television icon.





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