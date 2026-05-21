Hollywood in a State of Disgrace? Young Actresses Embrace Pornography and Explicit Sex

Following the revelations of the Harvey Weinstein scandal, Hollywood continues to grapple with a culture of sexual exploitation. Powerful actresses like Selena Gomez, Elle Fanning, and Euphoria's creator, Sam Levinson, are now participating in and perpetuating the industry

Harvey Weinstein may be rotting in prison, but this is his Hollywood now. Young, beautiful, and powerful actresses are enthusiastically participating in outright pornography, with powerhouse Selena Gomez , worth a reported $700 million, set to star in a four-hour 'X-rated epic'.

Director Brady Corbet, no one many have heard of, is a middle-aged, overweight, short, unattractive man. Euphoria creator and showrunner Sam Levinson and Elle Fanning, the elegant, Oscar-nominated actress, also depict sexual degradation in their shows. The audiences need to see her character's breasts, and Elle Fanning is the latest to think that Cool Girls in Hollywood have no problem with such humiliations.

It seems the guys who had trouble with girls in high school are now getting their revenge behind the camera, and this is what #MeToo was for. Really





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Harvey Weinstein Hollywood Sexual Exploitation Pornography Actresses Explicit Sex Selena Gomez Euphoria Calley Kennedy Sam Levinson Elle Fanning Sydney Sweeney Onlinesex Work

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