Hollywood legends reunite after six-year break: Paula Prentiss and Richard Benjamin seen in LA

Celebrated actors and power couple, Paula Prentiss and Richard Benjamin, were spotted doing an exciting public outing in LA after not being seen together for more than six years. The iconic Hollywood stars, who have been married for 65 years, were photographed at a Pilates class.

Hollywood legends Paula Prentiss and Richard Benjamin were seen on a rare public outing in LA recently. The acclaimed actress, now 88, memorably starred with her real-life husband, 87, in CBS sitcom He & She from 1967-1968.

The couple looked inseparable as they headed out together, months before their 65th wedding anniversary this October. Benjamin, who won a Golden Globe in 1976 for The Sunshine Boys, doted on his beloved wife as she was pushed in a wheelchair by an aide. Prentiss, who was nominated for an Emmy for her work in He & She, was seen smiling and chatting with her husband and friend on the outing.

The devoted couple, who share two children, have one of Hollywood's longest standing marriages. The sighting is the first time in 11 months the pair have been seen publicly, after exclusive Daily Mail photos captured them attending a Pilates class in June 2025





DailyMailCeleb / 🏆 1. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Paula Prentiss Richard Benjamin He & She CBS Sitcom Golden Globe The Sunshine Boys Longest Standing Marriages Northwestern University MGM Talent Scout Arrange Marriage Psychiatric Breakdown Mermaids The Money Pit The Last Of Sheila The Sunshine Boys The Money Pit Westworld He & She Mermaids He & She The Year Of Living Dangerously The Stepford Wives The Messiah Of Love The Seven Year Itch

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Richard Keys gets 'weird' about Kieran Trippier's legendary status - 'embarrassing' analysis sparks fan debateRichard Keys highlights the discrepancy between Everton's Seamus Coleman and Newcastle United's Kieran Trippier's 'legend' status, drawing heated fan debate.

Read more »

Rare sighting of CSI: Miami alum David Caruso 13 years after quitting HollywoodFormer CSI: Miami star David Caruso resurfaced in Sherman Oaks, California, on Monday, a rare occurrence for the 70-year-old retired actor. His disheveled appearance contrasted with his sleek police lieutenant role in the series.

Read more »

Meryl Streep and Martin Short: Hollywood's low-profile couple enjoying their twilight years togetherMeryl Streep and Martin Short, two of Hollywood's most beloved actors, have been fueling dating rumors due to their low-profile relationship. While they have never officially confirmed their relationship, their public appearances and fondness for each other have left no doubt. Streep, separated from her husband nearly a decade ago, has been a constant source of support for Short during challenging times.

Read more »

Richard Madeley 'almost thrown out' of filming as he describes 'horror' showGood Morning Britain presenter Richard Madeley shed light on his experience inside one of the world’s most notorious prisons - and revealed why his actions almost jeopardised filming

Read more »