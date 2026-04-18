Hollywood Legends Unite for Daphna Kastner's Birthday Celebration

Actors Harvey Keitel, Al Pacino, and Robert De Niro gathered with Tobey Maguire to celebrate Daphna Kastner's birthday at an exclusive Malibu restaurant, highlighting a rare public appearance for the esteemed actors and offering a glimpse into their enduring friendships.

A constellation of Hollywood's most iconic actors recently graced the public eye for a very special occasion: the birthday celebration of actress Daphna Kastner . Known for his indelible performances in cinematic masterpieces such as Pulp Fiction and Reservoir Dogs, Harvey Keitel , aged 86, was seen enjoying a rare public outing with his wife, Daphna Kastner , 65, on Friday night.

The celebrated couple, who have been married since 2001, were spotted among a cadre of famous friends at the upscale Nobu Malibu restaurant, a venue renowned for its celebrity clientele and exquisite cuisine. The evening was dedicated to honoring Kastner's birthday, and the atmosphere was palpably warm and convivial, as evidenced by the presence of fellow acting titans Al Pacino, 85, and Robert De Niro, 82. Young star Tobey Maguire, 50, also joined the distinguished gathering, adding another layer of star power to the event. Keitel, ever the picture of classic style, cut a dapper figure in a sharp black sweater, a sophisticated blazer, matching pants, and dark sunglasses that complemented his neatly slicked-back white-grey hair. Kastner, radiant on her special night, looked elegant in a flowing, long beige dress paired with a coordinating patterned coat. She accessorized her look with subtly tinted eyewear, and her long blonde tresses cascaded freely, framing her face with an air of effortless grace. The gathering wasn't just a testament to current friendships but also a nod to the deep historical bonds within this Hollywood circle. Al Pacino, whose legendary career spans decades, opted for a suave ensemble, including a satin grey button-up shirt layered under a single-buttoned black blazer. Much like his longtime friend Keitel, Pacino donned sunglasses, and his own grey hair was immaculately styled. Meanwhile, Tobey Maguire, who rose to prominence with his role as Spider-Man, presented a more casual yet still distinguished appearance. He wore a simple black baseball cap and a black sweater, sporting a noticeable scruffy, grizzled beard that hinted at a recent artistic endeavor or a relaxed personal style. The personal lives of these stars often remain a subject of intense public interest, and the Keitel-Kastner family is no exception. The couple shares a son, Roman, born in 2004, and Keitel also has two children from previous relationships: Stella, born in 1985 with actress Lorraine Bracco, and Hudson, born in 2001 with Lisa Karmazin. The family primarily resides in New York City, where they have cultivated a life shielded from the constant glare of the paparazzi, prioritizing privacy amidst their celebrated careers. Interestingly, a heartwarming anecdote about how Keitel met Kastner resurfaced in 2021, revealing the subtle yet significant role Robert De Niro played in their initial introduction over two decades ago. During an appearance on The Late Show, Keitel recounted their first encounter in Rome during the 1980s at a party hosted by De Niro. He charmingly described how Kastner agreed to dinner, then a second dinner the following night, and humorously recounted her polite refusal of a drink in his hotel room. He later admitted to spending a considerable amount of money on her during these initial dates, a detail he shared with a laugh. The tale of their reunion is equally captivating. After a 17-year hiatus, Keitel and Kastner serendipitously reconnected at another event orchestrated by De Niro. Keitel described the moment of recognition with palpable emotion, realizing that the woman he had dined with years prior was none other than his future wife. Their reconnection was swift and decisive. He recalled asking her to accompany him to a film festival in Italy just seven weeks later, and she accepted. The story culminates with a romantic flourish: during the flight to Italy, Keitel proposed marriage, to which Kastner readily agreed. The cosmic alignment of their lives was further underscored when their son, Roman, was born on Robert De Niro's birthday, a detail Keitel referred to as the ultimate topper to their remarkable love story. This star-studded birthday dinner in Malibu offered a rare and delightful glimpse into the enduring friendships and personal milestones of Hollywood's most revered figures





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Harvey Keitel Daphna Kastner Al Pacino Robert De Niro Tobey Maguire Celebrity Birthday Hollywood Icons Malibu Nobu Malibu

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