Hollywood Liberals Give Little to Democrats as Trump Donors Spend Millions

Federal Election Commission records show Hollywood liberals gave less than $330,000 to the Democratic Party, while Republican backers poured in tens of millions ahead of the midterms.

Hollywood's liberal A-listers have contributed only a small fraction of the money flowing into the Democratic Party ahead of the recent high-stakes midterm elections. A Daily Mail investigation found that celebrities such as George Clooney, Tom Hanks and Sarah Jessica Parker have given less than $330,000 to the Democrats in recent years. The figures stand in stark contrast to the millions of dollars that President Donald Trump's wealthy backers have poured into Republican causes.

The analysis relies on Federal Election Commission records covering donations made since 2024. Clooney gave just $5,000 under his own name, even though he has long been a committed Democrat. The records show that the celebrity giving is modest when measured against the sums contributed by the party's opponents.

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Hollywood Liberal Donations Lag Far Behind Republican Megadonors

Hollywood's liberal celebrities gave a combined total of less than $330,000 to the Democratic Party, according to Federal Election Commission filings. That amount is a tiny fraction of the money given by high-profile Republican supporters during the same period.

Former Dallas Mavericks owner Miriam Adelson and Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones donated more than $67 million and $1.5 million, respectively, to Republican causes since 2024. The Daily Mail report notes that the Republican donors gave far more than the celebrities who are often described as an ATM for the Democratic Party.

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The gap is especially striking because Hollywood has long been viewed as a reliable source of Democratic fundraising. The filings suggest that the celebrity contributions of the current cycle have not matched that reputation.

Individual Celebrity Donors and Their Democratic Giving

Barbra Streisand was the most generous of the liberal celebrities, making nearly 100 donations worth around $190,000 since Trump won the presidency in 2024. Her total was the largest among the figures identified in the filings.

Eva Longoria, the Desperate Housewives star, has given $13,500 to Democrats since 2024, while horror writer Stephen King donated $10,500. Star Wars director JJ Abrams doled out $67,500, and Hulk actor Mark Ruffalo made more than 30 donations worth a total of approximately $22,000. Sarah Jessica Parker donated $5,000, and Tom Hanks gave $2,500.

Clooney's giving stands out because of his earlier role in the last election cycle. He hosted several star-studded fundraisers for President Joe Biden, including a record-breaking event that raked in well over $30 million. Weeks later, however, Clooney was ridiculed as a 'turncoat' for writing an op-ed in which he urged Biden to drop out amid concerns about the president's cognitive health.

The filings also show that several major names have made no personal donations at all since the 2024 election. Steven Spielberg, Oprah Winfrey, Bruce Springsteen, Leonardo DiCaprio, Robert De Niro, Jennifer Aniston and Julia Roberts have not given a single donation in their own names since that vote.

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Elon Musk and Republican Donors Outspend Democrats by Wide Margins

Tesla founder Elon Musk has donated a staggering $446 million to support Republicans, making him by far the biggest donor of the midterms. In September alone, the 55-year-old handed over $158 million to the Senate Leadership Fund, the main political action committee backing Republican Senate candidates.

Musk spent at least $33 million on efforts to elect Attorney General Ken Paxton to the Senate over Democrat James Talarico in Texas, his home state. Those efforts failed, according to the records.

Miriam Adelson's $67.6 million contribution included $30 million to the Senate Leadership Fund and $25 million to Trump's MAGA Inc. Jerry Jones's $1.5 million gift included $1 million to MAGA Inc and $250,000 to a committee backing Paxton's failed Senate bid.

What the Midterm Results Mean for Democrats and Trump

Despite the limited financial support from its Hollywood A-listers, the Democrats flipped at least 25 House and Senate seats in the recent midterms. The party now holds 254 seats in the House and 54 in the Senate. Republicans hold 163 House seats and 44 Senate seats.

The result means Trump became the first president in 20 years to lose both the House and the Senate in the midterms. The millions donated by high-profile Republicans did not prevent the Democratic gains, according to the election outcome described in the Daily Mail report.