Hollywood Producer Chris Fenton Calls for 'Made in America' Films, Criticizes Reliance on China

Veteran producer Chris Fenton criticizes Hollywood's dependence on Chinese markets, promotes his all-American film 'Bad Counselors' as a solution, and advocates for federal incentives to boost domestic production.

Veteran film producer Chris Fenton , known for his work on Marvel's Iron Man 3 and the Bruce Willis sci-fi thriller Looper, is voicing strong criticism of Hollywood 's increasing dependence on international markets, particularly China.

Fenton advocates for a return to domestic production, citing his latest comedy 'Bad Counselors' as a prime example of a 'Made in America' model. The film, set for release on July 22, was shot entirely in the United States with an all-American cast and crew. In a recent interview with Fox News, Fenton explained that the project was conceived as a direct response to what he perceives as a troubling trend in the industry.

'I always felt like if I'm going to call out something, if I'm going to say, Hey, here's a problem, I always wanted to balance that with a potential solution, so that's what we did here with Bad Counselors,' he said. 'We went out of our way to make sure that we employed and hired only Americans. It was really harmonious and a fantastic process... we ended up getting a really good movie out of it.

' Fenton has long been an outspoken critic of Hollywood's engagement with China, a theme he explored in his 2020 book 'Feeding the Dragon. ' He argues that the pursuit of access to the Chinese market has come at a significant cost to the industry. 'We placated them both by allowing their domestic industry to learn and progress as quickly as possible to become best in class like Hollywood,' he told Fox News.

'We censored our content, and we reprogrammed our content to fit the narrative that Beijing directed in order to have access to that market. ' As an illustration, Fenton pointed to the production of Looper, in which parts of the story originally set in France were relocated to China to appeal to Chinese regulators and audiences. He contends that these efforts have failed to yield long-term benefits, noting that Hollywood's share of the Chinese market has plummeted.

'That market was about anywhere from 50% to 80% Hollywood titles. Now it's under 5%,' he said.

'So, not only have we spread Beijing's messaging around the world... but we also lost the market in the process. ' Fenton believes the current challenges facing Hollywood, including layoffs and financial pressures, underscore the need for greater investment in domestic production. He is advocating for federal incentives to keep jobs in America, arguing that the U.S. already possesses the workforce and infrastructure to compete globally.

'All it's doing is allowing us to play on a level field with the rest of the nations around the world and once we get there, we're going to be able to bring essentially a fully 2.7 million jobs back. Which, by the way, is about a quarter of a trillion dollars in wages, which is pretty unbelievable,' he said. Fenton is putting these principles into practice with 'Bad Counselors,' a comedy directed by Chris Dowling.

The film follows two hard-partying fraternity brothers who fake their way into jobs as Christian camp counselors to complete community service and stay in school. Starring Matt Cornett, Ramon Reed, Chris Klein, Brec Bassinger, and Missi Pyle, the movie will have a limited theatrical run from July 22 to July 27. Fenton's stance represents a growing sentiment within the industry that Hollywood must reassess its global strategies and refocus on nurturing American talent and production capabilities





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