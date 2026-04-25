Hollywood Rallies Around Christina Applegate Amid Health Scare

Friends and former co-stars, including Will Ferrell, Linda Cardellini, Ed O'Neill, and Katey Sagal, have shown an outpouring of support for Christina Applegate as she battles a severe flare-up of multiple sclerosis. The actress, who has been dealing with MS for five years, is currently hospitalized and receiving well wishes from across the industry.

The recent health scare involving actress Christina Applegate has prompted a wave of support from her Hollywood peers, with friends and former colleagues expressing concern and reaching out to ensure they’ve conveyed their affection.

Applegate, 54, experienced a significant flare-up of her multiple sclerosis (MS) late last month, leading to an influx of messages, flowers, and visits from individuals spanning her decades-long career. Sources reveal that the outreach wasn’t merely about offering support, but about ensuring ‘nothing was left unsaid’ amidst fears about her well-being.

Among those who privately connected with Applegate were Will Ferrell, her co-star from ‘Anchorman’; Linda Cardellini, with whom she worked on the 2019 comedy ‘Dead to Me’; and Jean Smart, who portrayed her mother in the 2007 series ‘Samantha Who? ’. Notably, Ed O’Neill and Katey Sagal, her on-screen parents from the 1990s sitcom ‘Married… with Children’, also extended their support.

A source close to the show emphasized that while Applegate isn’t currently facing a life-threatening situation, her friends wanted to reaffirm their love and connection. Applegate has maintained strong bonds with her ‘Married… with Children’ family, with Sagal attending her Hollywood Walk of Fame star ceremony in 2022 and O’Neill appearing on her podcast, ‘MeSsy’. Another source described O’Neill as a father figure to Applegate, highlighting their consistent communication over the years.

He immediately offered assistance and expressed his love upon hearing of her hospitalization, deeply concerned about her suffering and offering any help she needed. The insider revealed O’Neill’s anguish over witnessing Applegate’s health decline, emphasizing their close familial relationship. Applegate has been battling MS for five years, describing it as ‘a living hell,’ and has been largely bed-bound for the past two years. The recent flare-up was reportedly the most severe yet, prompting her hospitalization for nearly a month.

While Applegate has been transparent about her health struggles, including a previous diagnosis of BRCA1-positive cancer in 2008 which led to a double mastectomy, she has remained relatively private about the specifics of her current condition. Friends noted that her recent hospitalization felt particularly sudden and serious, as she hadn’t disclosed it to many.

However, Applegate addressed her followers on Instagram, expressing gratitude for the outpouring of love and assuring them she was ‘getting stronger and better every day,’ focusing on her health and promising to share more updates soon. Her representative declined to comment on her hospitalization or medical treatments, but sources indicate she is showing signs of improvement, with reduced dizziness and nausea, and remains optimistic about her recovery





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