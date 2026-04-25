Hollywood Rallies Around Christina Applegate Amid Health Scare

Friends and former co-stars of Christina Applegate, including Will Ferrell, Linda Cardellini, Ed O'Neill, and Katey Sagal, have shown an outpouring of support as she battles a severe flare-up of multiple sclerosis. The actress is currently hospitalized, and those close to her are ensuring 'nothing is left unsaid'.

The recent health scare involving actress Christina Applegate has prompted a wave of support from her Hollywood peers, with friends and former colleagues expressing concern and reaching out to ensure they’ve conveyed their affection.

Applegate, 54, experienced a significant flare-up of her multiple sclerosis (MS) late last month, leading to an influx of messages, flowers, and visits from individuals spanning her entire career. Sources indicate that the outreach wasn’t merely about offering support, but about ensuring ‘nothing was left unsaid’ among those who cherish her.

Among those who privately connected with Applegate were Will Ferrell, her co-star from 'Anchorman'; Linda Cardellini, with whom she worked on the 2019 comedy 'Dead to Me'; and Jean Smart, who portrayed her mother in the 2007 series 'Samantha Who?

'. Notably, Ed O’Neill and Katey Sagal, her on-screen parents from the 1990s sitcom 'Married... with Children', also extended their support. A source close to the show revealed that while Applegate isn’t currently facing a life-threatening situation, her friends wanted to reaffirm their love and connection. Applegate has maintained strong bonds with her 'Married... with Children' family, with Sagal attending her Hollywood Walk of Fame star ceremony in 2022 and O’Neill appearing on her podcast, 'MeSsy'.

Another source described O’Neill as a father figure to Applegate, emphasizing their enduring relationship since their time on the sitcom. He immediately offered assistance and expressed his love when he learned of her hospitalization, deeply concerned about her well-being and offering any help she might need. The insider noted O’Neill’s anguish at witnessing Applegate’s health decline, emphasizing his deep affection for her.

Applegate has been hospitalized for approximately a month, marking the latest challenge in her five-year battle with MS. The disease, characterized by symptoms like numbness, weakness, and vision changes, worsens with age and can be debilitating during flare-ups. She has been largely bed-bound for the past two years, and the recent flare-up was reportedly the most severe yet. Sagal has been in constant contact, seeking updates on Applegate’s condition.

While Applegate has publicly reassured fans on Instagram that she is ‘getting stronger and better every day’ and focusing on her health, sources indicate that her friends were initially alarmed by her sudden hospitalization, as she hadn’t disclosed her admission. Applegate’s representative declined to comment on her hospitalization or medical treatments, acknowledging her openness about her health struggles in her memoir and podcast.

However, sources remain optimistic, noting improvements in her symptoms, such as reduced dizziness and nausea. It’s important to remember that Applegate’s MS diagnosis in 2021 wasn’t her first health battle; she was also diagnosed with BRCA1-positive cancer in 2008, undergoing a double mastectomy and reconstructive surgery





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Hollywood Rallies Around Christina Applegate Amid Health ScareFriends and former co-stars, including Will Ferrell, Linda Cardellini, Ed O'Neill, and Katey Sagal, have shown an outpouring of support for Christina Applegate as she battles a severe flare-up of multiple sclerosis. The actress, who has been dealing with MS for five years, is currently hospitalized and receiving well wishes from across the industry.

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