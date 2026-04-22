Hollywood's Hottest Couples: Jacob Elordi and Timothee Chalamet Both Dating Kardashians

Jacob Elordi and Timothee Chalamet are both dating members of the Kardashian family – Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner respectively – sparking a Hollywood rivalry. This article compares their acting careers, awards success, and brand deals.

Hollywood is buzzing with the news that Jacob Elordi and Timothee Chalamet are both romantically linked to members of the Kardashian family. Jacob has reportedly been dating Kendall Jenner for several months, mirroring Timothee’s three-year relationship with Kylie Jenner .

This development adds an intriguing dynamic to the already high-profile lives of these actors, particularly as they both navigate similar trajectories in terms of career success and public image. The upcoming Met Gala promises to be a particularly interesting event, with Kendall, Kylie, and their sister Kim Kardashian all expected to attend with their respective partners – Jacob, Timothee, and Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton.

When examining their acting careers, Timothee Chalamet established himself earlier, gaining critical acclaim for his role in 'Call Me By Your Name' and subsequently appearing in films like 'Little Women' and the 'Dune' trilogy. He’s also demonstrated versatility with roles in 'Willy Wonka' and recent projects like 'A Complete Unknown' and 'Marty Supreme'.

Jacob Elordi, while starting his career later with 'Euphoria' in 2019, has quickly gained recognition for his performances in 'Saltburn', 'Priscilla', and a recent adaptation of 'Wuthering Heights' alongside Margot Robbie. He also showcased his range by starring in 'Frankenstein', proving his acting abilities extend beyond his physical appearance.

The comparison extends to awards recognition, with Timothee already securing four Oscar nominations, though his recent controversial comments about opera and ballet during awards season may have impacted his chances of winning. Jacob, on the other hand, received a surprise Oscar nomination for 'Frankenstein', marking a significant achievement early in his career. Beyond acting, both stars are highly sought-after for brand endorsements. Timothee Chalamet boasts a reported net worth of £21 million and has partnered with luxury brands like Cartier.

Jacob Elordi, with a net worth of £3 million, has fronted campaigns for Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, TAG Heuer, and BOSS. While Timothee currently leads in financial success and awards recognition, Jacob’s rising star and unexpected Oscar nomination suggest he’s rapidly closing the gap. The competition between the two actors, both professionally and now personally through their relationships with the Kardashian sisters, is sure to be a captivating storyline in Hollywood for years to come.

The incident where Timothee expressed a lack of interest in opera and ballet, despite a subsequent attempt to clarify his position, drew considerable criticism and may have influenced the outcome of the Best Actor awards, where Michael B. Jordan ultimately prevailed. Jacob’s nomination for 'Frankenstein', while considered a long shot, was celebrated by fans as a testament to his growing talent and potential





DailyMailCeleb / 🏆 1. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Jacob Elordi Timothee Chalamet Kendall Jenner Kylie Jenner Kardashians Hollywood Oscars Brand Deals

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Jacob Abel set to run Indy 500 with Abel MotorsportsAbel becomes the 32nd official entrant for the 110th edition of “The Greatest Spectacle in Racing”

Read more »

Kylie Jenner Stuns in Double Denim at Coachella Finale as Timothee Chalamet Enjoys Miami NightlifeKylie Jenner closed out the Coachella music festival in a stylish denim look while her boyfriend Timothee Chalamet spent the weekend in Florida. The reality star documented her desert adventures on social media amidst ongoing public interest in their three-year relationship.

Read more »

Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet Spend Weekend Apart in Different StatesKylie Jenner enjoys the Coachella music festival while Timothée Chalamet is spotted clubbing in Miami as the couple spends their weekend in different locations across the country.

Read more »

Kendall Jenner and Jacob Elordi's Romance Confirmed: Dating for Over Two Months, Kylie Jenner Played MatchmakerSupermodel Kendall Jenner and actor Jacob Elordi are officially an item, with sources revealing they've been dating for over two months. Kylie Jenner is credited with playing a key role in bringing the couple together, hoping to orchestrate double dates with her boyfriend, Timothée Chalamet.

Read more »

Kendall Jenner and Jacob Elordi's Romance Confirmed: Dating for Over Two Months with Kylie Jenner's HelpSupermodel Kendall Jenner and actor Jacob Elordi are officially dating, with sources revealing their relationship began over two months ago. Kylie Jenner reportedly played matchmaker, encouraging her sister to pursue a romance with Elordi. The couple was first spotted kissing at Coachella, but their connection extends back to February.

Read more »

Timothée Chalamet Witnesses Knicks Playoff Heartbreak Alongside Ben Stiller and Suni LeeHollywood star Timothée Chalamet watched on as the New York Knicks suffered a narrow defeat to the Atlanta Hawks in Game 2 of the NBA playoffs. The game was attended by other celebrities including Ben Stiller and Olympic gold medalist Suni Lee.

Read more »