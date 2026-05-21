Hollywood's Most Sparkling Romance: Kendall Jenner and Jacob Elordi's Low-Profile Love Story

Uncharacteristically for Jenner and Elordi, their relationship has remained largely low-profile, with a cozy beach snap and a double date with Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet all that has emerged from their three-month romance. However, whispers are circulating that 'fame-hungry' Frankenstein star Elordi has an ulterior motive in dating a member of the Kardashian-Jenner clan.

With an idyllic Hawaii break behind them and the approval of her superstar sister, Kendall Jenner and Jacob Elordi 's burgeoning romance seems destined to be one of Hollywood's most sparkling romances.

Uncharacteristically for Jenner, 30, and Elordi, 28 – who are both known for courting the spotlight – their relationship has remained largely low-profile, with a cozy beach snap and a double date with Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet all that has emerged from their three-month romance. However, whispers are circulating that 'fame-hungry' Frankenstein star Elordi, who has gone from romcom love interest to Oscar nominee, has an ulterior motive in dating a member of the Kardashian-Jenner clan.

As their love story becomes increasingly public, insiders have dished on Elordi's relentless quest to be seen as Hollywood's ultimate leading man – and how his highest-profile romance yet could achieve that.

'If Jacob and Kendall really do become a long-term thing, it would be a major step up from his past relationships,' an insider exclusively told the Daily Mail. 'In Hollywood, becoming a huge star isn't just about the projects you choose – it's also about who you're seen with.

Kendall Jenner and Jacob Elordi spotted together in Hawaii in early May Jenner, Elordi, Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet were photographed in a car on May 10 'Jacob has loved the rise that's come with his fame, and now that he's in demand and earning Oscar nominations, the next phase for him is building that image as a leading man people are fascinated by both on and off screen.

'If audiences become invested in who he's dating, that attention can easily carry over into interest in his movies and TV shows. Right now, he's fully embracing all of it.

' Read MoreEXCLUSIVE Jacob Elordi caught in 'humiliating lie' amid new Kendall Jenner romance: 'Karma will come fast' Elordi has been linked to a slew of love interests over the years, each with varying degrees of fame. He memorably dated his The Kissing Booth co-star Joey King for a year before their relationship ended in 2018. He then moved onto Euphoria co-star Zendaya – with the pair seen kissing in early 2020.

Next up was Cindy Crawford's supermodel daughter, Kaia Gerber, whom he dated for a year until late 2021. Most recently, the Wuthering Heights star had a highly publicized several-year on-off romance with Lori Loughlin's influencer daughter Olivia Jade Giannulli, which ended in 2025.

The insider also claimed that while Jenner and Elordi are 'trying to make it seem like they're being discreet,' the Kardashians 'know exactly how to control the narrative, and if they truly didn't want to be photographed or seen together, it wouldn't happen.

' 'They thrive on the gossip and speculation surrounding the relationship, and even if they pretend they don't want the attention, it's all part of the game and the overall process,' the source added. Elordi and Margot Robbie during a scene from their recent movie, Wuthering Heights Elordi and The Kissing Booth co-star Joey King, whom he also dated Elordi with supermodel and ex-girlfriend Kaia Gerber in September 2021 Elordi and his Euphoria co-star Zendaya, whom he was seen kissing in early 2020 Momager Kris Jenner, 70, has openly shown her support for Kylie's three-year romance with Chalamet – a relationship that has seen the reality star rub shoulders with Hollywood's true A-list during awards seasons.

And our insider said Kris approves of her elder daughter's latest union, too.

'Kris loves every single moment of her girls hanging out and dating huge actors and has fully embraced what this all could end up being: more kids, more opportunities for the family, more stories for the show,' they said. 'Kris loves seeing her daughters find love, but also loves everything else that comes with it. It's the businesswoman in her that she can't control those feelings, knowing that they will all be in the news for years to come.

That's a complete joy for Kris.

' The Daily Mail has contacted representatives for the Jenners and Elordi for comment





DailyMailCeleb / 🏆 1. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Kendall Jenner Jacob Elordi Hollywood's Most Sparkling Romance Oscar Nominee Leading Man Kylie Jenner Timothee Chalamet Oscar Nominations Building That Image Audience's Attention Movies And TV Shows Joey King Zendaya Kaia Gerber Olivia Jade Giannulli Kris Jenner Hollywood's True A-List Awards Seasons Gossip And Speculation Game And The Overall Process Businesswoman In Her Karma Will Come Fast

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Jacob Elordi accused of ‘risking career’ with Cannes snubThey were first linked last month.

Read more »

Kylie Jenner Flaunts Her Curves in Sexy SnapKylie Jenner, 28, set pulses racing on Tuesday when she unveiled a series of sultry snaps, featuring her famous hourglass figure in a plunging black catsuit, while posing with a red Ferrari 488 GTB coupe.

Read more »

Kylie Jenner's unusual up-to-date massive diamond involvement in L.A. (Dashboard Content)Kylie Jenner, the 28-year-old billionaire reality TV star, wore a large diamond earring in the $5 million range at Hulu studios for the filming of The Kardashians. It was unusually placed high on her ear. | Jenner has a big diamond collection ranging from Cartier, Lorraine Schwartz, and XIV Karats. Often she wears engagement rings when attending events.

Read more »

Hailey Bieber, Jenner, and Elordi in Relationship NewsA lineup of models, including Hailey Bieber, Kendall Jenner, Heidi Klum, and Jacob Elordi, have all been linked to one another due to the social circles they move in.

Read more »