Hollywood's Sex Scandals: A Top Insider Claims Grace Kelly Was a 'Tramp' Behind the Scenes

A leading Hollywood costume designer, Jean-Pierre Dorléac, claims that Grace Kelly, known for her beauty and elegance, was actually a sex maniac behind the scenes. He suggests that she slept with four of her co-stars on the set of her 1954 movie The County Girl.

GRAPHIC CONTENT WARNINGIt is a tradition as time-honored and seedy as the movie business itself. Indeed, many of Hollywood 's biggest names secretly owed their careers to an assignation on Tinseltown's infamous ' casting couch .

' But one top insider has now suggested that some of those film stars may have enjoyed sleeping their way to the top rather more than others. Jean-Pierre Dorléac, an Oscar-nominated costume designer, will likely outrage many by claiming that Grace Kelly was one of the biggest 'tramps' in the business. Kelly, latterly Princess Grace of Monaco, was renowned for her glacial blonde beauty.

It helped her land starring roles in three of Alfred Hitchcock's most famous thrillers and win over Prince Rainier of Monaco, who made her his bride. Altogether less regal was Kelly's behavior on her 1954 movie The County Girl, said Los Angeles-based Dorléac, who has enjoyed a long and illustrious career as a costume designer and who was nominated for an Oscar for the 1980 movie Somewhere in Time.

'In 1978 while dressing renowned actor, John Williams, of Dial M for Murder and To Catch a Thief, for Battlestar Galactica in my Emmy winning costumes, he told me stories about Grace Kelley,' Dorléac wrote in an email to the Daily Mail. Grace Kelly, pictured in 1955, was famed for her glacial beauty and elegance - but a leading Hollywood costume designer says she was actually a sex maniac behind the scenes Kelly, pictured husband Prince Rainier of Monaco in 1956, slept with four of her co-stars on the set of her 1954 movie The County Girl, according to Jean-Pierre Dorléac.

She was commonly known as the “snob with round heels”, with Williams also telling me of Hitchcock’s ongoing sultry relationship with Kelly during the making of the films that they did together.

'She ended up bedding four of the box office’s uppermost stars throughout The Country Girl's shoot,' said Dorléac, an author who is hoping to find a publisher for his new book of Hollywood gossip, Evocative Observations. The movie's four main actors were Bing Crosby, William Holden, Anthony Ross and Gene Reynolds. Kelly's affairs with Crosby and Holden are a matter of public record, but her alleged flings with Ross and Reynolds are not.

Just two years after filming The County Girl, Kelly married Prince Rainier III and retired from the movie business. She moved to Monaco where she lived until her death in a car crash in 1982 aged just 52. Dorléac branded Kelly a 'sham' who used her 'physical beauty and pulchritudinous allure to get ahead' and suggested that both she and Prince Rainier cheated on one another.

Hollywood doyenne Shelley Winters' sexual appetites were even more voracious than Kelly's - and she was far more brazen about sharing them, Dorléac said. Actress Shelley Winters, pictured in 1955, loved regaling strangers with graphic stories about her sexual encounters with Hollywood's most famous leading men, Dorléac said.

During a departure one evening from the downtown Music Center in Los Angeles, I happened upon a stranded screaming lady who was kicking the tires of a limousine that was parked close by, and realized it was Shelley Winters, damned over a flat tire. Listening to her cussing about missing an opening night after party I was headed for, I offered her a lift and had suggested she leave the driver with the car to take care of things.

The excursion turned into a never-ending escapade of her many sexual conquests as we made our way towards Beverly Hills.

'I never ever did anyone who was a Republican, except for Bill Holden,' she confided. Winters, an avowed Democrat, is also said to have pointed out where she and Marlon Brando had hooked up - and shared her one sexual boundary. Winters, who won two best actress Oscars, was married four times and died of a heart attack in 2006 at the age of 85.

An equal-opportunities raconteur, Dorléac also detailed two Hollywood leading men known for being sex-crazed, both of whom suffered tragic and premature deaths. The first was Dallas star Dack Rambo, who died of AIDS aged just 52 in 199





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Hollywood Sex Scandals Grace Kelly Casting Couch Alfred Hitchcock Bing Crosby William Holden Anthony Ross Gene Reynolds Shelley Winters Dack Rambo

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