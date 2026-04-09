Hollywood Stars Embrace the 'Dad Bod': Tom Hardy, Jason Momoa, and Vin Diesel on Relaxing Their Intense Exercise Regimens

Many male Hollywood stars are opting for a more relaxed 'dad bod' physique when not on screen. Tom Hardy, Jason Momoa, and Vin Diesel have spoken about the physical and mental toll of maintaining peak fitness for roles and are choosing to embrace a healthier lifestyle. A recent survey from Dating.com found 75% of single people preferred the relaxed physique.

The intense pressure on Hollywood actors to maintain a physically perfect image, often associated with female stars, is increasingly impacting male actors as well. The demands of roles, from muscular superheroes to on-screen heartthrobs, require rigorous training and strict diets, leading many to embrace a more relaxed physique, or the ' dad bod ,' when they're not in front of the cameras.

This shift reflects a changing perception of body image and a desire for a healthier, more sustainable approach to physical fitness, especially as the cost of maintaining a chiseled physique, often through injury, becomes apparent. A recent survey suggests that the 'dad bod' is gaining popularity, particularly among women. Several prominent male actors have openly discussed the physical and mental toll of maintaining peak physical condition for their roles and the relief that comes with a less demanding routine off-screen. This trend highlights a growing acceptance of different body types and a focus on overall well-being over solely aesthetic goals, signaling a potentially healthier shift within the industry and beyond.\Tom Hardy, known for his roles in action films, recently displayed a more relaxed figure on a Barbados beach, showcasing his tattoos and a physique less sculpted than those seen on-screen. This follows his admissions about the injuries he sustained over the years from demanding roles. He has undergone extensive training regimens, involving intense gym sessions, sparring, and other grueling activities to achieve the body transformations required for his various characters. In an interview, he revealed the physical wear and tear his body has endured, including multiple knee surgeries, back issues, and plantar fasciitis. This candidness underscores the real-life consequences of pushing the body to its physical limits for the sake of Hollywood roles. Similarly, Jason Momoa has spoken frankly about his aversion to training for 'vanity's sake' and the challenges of maintaining a superhero physique. He was body-shamed for not having a perfectly sculpted body in a beach photo, and this experience highlights the pressures actors face from the public and the media. Momoa's training involves a combination of intense workouts, including climbing, kettlebell swings, and boxing, to prepare for his action roles, showing how far he will go for his work. The focus here is on his character rather than purely aesthetic results.\Vin Diesel has also shared his approach, choosing to reduce the intensity of his workouts when not filming. Diesel has also shared how he focuses on hitting every part of his body in his workout, including more fight training, pilates, and yoga. He emphasizes the importance of overall fitness and the enjoyment of exercise without the pressure of maintaining a specific appearance. His statements indicate a preference for a balanced lifestyle. The choices of these actors highlight a growing movement toward embracing a more realistic and sustainable approach to physical fitness, one that prioritizes health and well-being over the demands of the camera. As these stars speak out about their experiences, they contribute to a broader conversation about body image, self-acceptance, and the unrealistic expectations placed on those in the public eye. Their shift towards a more relaxed 'dad bod' physique in their downtime represents a personal decision and a potential shift in Hollywood's standards, encouraging others to reconsider the traditional definition of the 'ideal' male physique. These actors are showing that maintaining peak physical form for roles has a price and finding a balance is important





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