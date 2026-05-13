Hollywood Stars' Final Words: A Tribute to Their Legacy

This news text highlights the untimely deaths of several Hollywood stars and their final words, which have left a lasting impact on their fans and the industry. It also mentions the legacies of these stars and their iconic status that have survived their deaths.

Many Hollywood stars died at the height of their career, leaving their legacies and icon status to outlive them - here's their final words … Despite their untimely deaths, there are a few names in Hollywood whose legacy and final words have lived on well past their From glamorous icons to actors with Oscar-worthy performances and legendary dance moves that are still being recreated today, some A-listers' memories will never be erased, no matter how many years pass by.

He died on 14 September 2009, at the age of 57, from pancreatic cancer, leaving behind his wife of 34 years, Lisa Niemi. According to her, his last words were: 'I love you,' a fact she revealed in her memoir, Worth Fighting For, and in the documentary I Am Patrick Swayze. She was found dead on 5 August 1962, aged 36, from an acute barbiturate overdose.

Her final words were reportedly spoken to her close friend Peter Lawford on the phone hours before her body was discovered.

'Say goodbye to Pat, say goodbye to Jack and say goodbye to yourself, because you're a nice guy,' she was believed to have told him. Jailhouse Rock singer Elvis Presley died on 16 August 1977, at age 42, from a heart attack, heavily linked to heart disease, at his Graceland mansion in Memphis, Tennessee.

At the time, he was with his fiancée, actress and model, Ginger Alden and his final words were reportedly spoken to her at around 2 am after he told her he was going to the bathroom to read. Ginger found him unresponsive on the floor of the bathroom of his master suite.

His final words to his fans on stage were at a concert in June 1977, when he told the audience: 'We'll meet you again, may God bless you, adios.

' One of Hollywood's highest-paid stars in the 1930s, Joan Crawford died on 10 May 1977, from a heart attack in her New York City apartment at age 73. She had been suffering from terminal pancreatic cancer for several months. Her last words were reportedly to her housekeeper, who was praying aloud at her bedside, before her death. Heath Ledger, died on 22 January 2008, at age 28, from an accidental prescription drug overdose in New York City.

His final words, spoken to his sister Kate on the phone the night before his death, were: 'Katie, Katie, I'll be fine,' in response to her warning not to mix medications. One Life to Live star Jennifer Harmon dies aged 82 as fans pay tribute





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Hollywood Stars Final Words Legacy Icon Status Pancreatic Cancer Heart Attack Prescription Drug Overdose Heart Disease Barbiturate Overdose

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