Hollywood Stars Heather Locklear and Lorenzo Lamas Confirm Relationship

Melrose Place actress Heather Locklear and Falcon Crest actor Lorenzo Lamas are dating, as confirmed by both parties. The pair were spotted getting cozy on New Year's Eve, following earlier appearances together, and plan to introduce their children. This marks a new chapter for the iconic stars.

Hollywood icons Heather Locklear and Lorenzo Lamas have confirmed their relationship, marking a new chapter for the beloved stars of the 1980s and beyond. The news, initially reported by TMZ, indicates that the pair has been romantically involved for several months. Representatives for Lamas confirmed the romance to E! News, further solidifying the reports of their blossoming relationship.

The two were spotted enjoying each other's company in Las Vegas on New Year's Eve, sparking speculation that their connection was more than just friendship. An insider shared details of their cozy date at Barry's Steakhouse in the Circa Resort & Casino, describing them as being very touchy feely with each other at a private table.

This outing followed their earlier appearance arm-in-arm at The World's Largest Disco event in Buffalo, New York, in November 2025, suggesting a deepening bond and a shared appreciation for each other’s company. Sources indicate the relationship is progressing positively, with plans underway to introduce their respective children to each other, a significant step in solidifying their commitment.

Heather Locklear, known for her roles in iconic shows like Melrose Place, has had a storied life in the spotlight. With a career spanning decades, Locklear has graced both the big and small screens, captivating audiences with her talent and charm. Her personal life has also been a subject of public interest, with previous marriages to rock stars Tommy Lee and Richie Sambora, and a notable relationship with Chris Heisser. She shares daughter Ava, 28, with Sambora. Her appearance in black dress paired with Miu Miu purse in Las Vegas showcases her enduring style and elegance.

The actress’s enduring appeal has seen her maintain a significant presence in Hollywood and in the hearts of fans worldwide. Her previous romantic history, including high-profile marriages and relationships, underscores the significance of this new chapter in her life with Lorenzo Lamas. Locklear's journey reflects a life well-lived in the public eye, marked by both professional triumphs and personal experiences that have resonated with her devoted fanbase.

Lorenzo Lamas, famed for his role as Lance Cumson on Falcon Crest and as Reno Raines in Renegade, has also enjoyed a celebrated career in Hollywood. With a career that has seen him work in television and film, Lamas has become a recognizable face to many, especially in the 1980s. He has also been married six times and has six children.

His latest relationship with Locklear comes a year after filing for divorce from Kenna Nicole, his sixth wife, in 2025. He was previously married to Victoria Hilbert, the late Michele Cathy Smith, Kathleen Kinmont, and Shauna Sand. Lamas's romantic life has been as dynamic as his career, with several marriages and children.

The meeting in Las Vegas and the November appearance in New York, as well as the plans for a combined family, highlight a serious step in their relationship. The public interest in their romance is understandable, given their high profiles, combined with the love for their performances, and public interest in their love lives.





DailyMailCeleb / 🏆 1. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Heather Locklear Lorenzo Lamas Celebrity Dating Melrose Place Falcon Crest

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

EastEnders actor joins star-studded cast of epic new Jason Statham thrillerJason Statham will lead the exciting new thriller alongside stars from EastEnders, Peaky Blinders and Shetland.

Read more »

Shetland actor bags exciting role in new thriller with huge action movie starThe exciting new thriller features familiar faces from Peaky Blinders, Shetland and Silent Witness.

Read more »

Star Wars Actor Spencer Wilding Joins Liverpool Comic Con Line-upActor Spencer Wilding, known for his role as Darth Vader in Rogue One, will be attending Liverpool Comic Con. The event, held at the Exhibition Centre from May 2-3, will also feature stars from Stranger Things, Star Trek, and The X-Files. Attendees can look forward to autograph sessions, photo opportunities, and Q&A panels.

Read more »

The Little Rascals Star Bug Hall Arrested in Ohio: Actor's Legal Troubles ContinueBrandon 'Bug' Hall, best known for his role in The Little Rascals, has been arrested in Ohio for failing to appear in court. This marks another legal setback for the former child actor who recently announced his departure from Hollywood for a more religious lifestyle. The article details Hall's recent arrest and previous brushes with the law, alongside his plans to live a minimalist life.

Read more »

Nottingham Forest 'nightmare' points to striker transfer decision amid fresh price tagNottingham Forest have an option to buy Napoli striker Lorenzo Lucca when the summer transfer window opens

Read more »

Jorge Lorenzo: My Ducati MotoGP breakthrough was “one week too late”Peter has worked for Crash.net for almost 20-years, helping set up the website’s two-wheel coverage during the gap year of an Automotive (Mechanical) Engineering degree, then re-joining the company following the completion of his studies.

Read more »