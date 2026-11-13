Hollywood Stars Prank Rylan Clark for BBC Children In Need Appeal

Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya, Jason Momoa and Anya Taylor-Joy lead a chaotic prank on broadcaster Rylan for BBC Children in Need, raising awareness and funds for the charity campaign.

Hollywood heavyweights Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya, Jason Momoa, and Anya Taylor-Joy joined forces with broadcaster Rylan for a humorous stunt in support of BBC Children In Need. The four stars participated in a prank involving three children who controlled the actors through earpieces during a mock interview with Rylan. This special segment was designed to highlight the charity's mission of letting children take charge and unleash their imagination. The broadcast features the actors embracing the chaos while Rylan attempts to maintain professional composure amidst the absurdity.

Prank Mechanism and Star Participation

The core of the stunt relied on a unique technological setup where three children directed the actions of the celebrity guests via wireless earpieces. Rylan arrived at the location believing he was there for a standard press junket interview for the upcoming film Dune: Part Three. He prepared for a conventional conversation with the cast, unaware that the dynamic had been fundamentally altered by the hidden directive from the children. The stars agreed to the scheme, allowing the kids to dictate their responses and behaviors without the broadcaster's knowledge.

Also read 'I feel like I fit in': How Children in Need helps young people

This mechanism transformed a routine promotional chat into a game of controlled unpredictability. The children were empowered to ask questions or dictate topics that deviated from normal press protocols. The actors had to react in real-time to these commands, creating genuine moments of confusion and laughter. The setup ensured that the focus remained on the playful interaction between the stars and the young directors, rather than just the film promotion. It served as a clever vehicle to engage audiences in the spirit of the charity's annual appeal.

Stakeholder Reactions and Broadcast Impact

Rylan found himself increasingly baffled as the interview progressed beyond his expectations of a straightforward media engagement. He attempted to steer the conversation back on track, but the unpredictable nature of the children's instructions made this difficult. The situation escalated into hilarious chaos as the Hollywood personalities followed the commands with comedic timing. Viewers witnessed the contrast between the usual polished red-carpet appearances and the whimsical control exerted by the young participants.

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The participating actors, Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya, Jason Momoa, and Anya Taylor-Joy, fully committed to the prank to maximize the entertainment value. Their willingness to let go of their public personas allowed the segment to capture the true essence of BBC Children In Need. The stunt highlighted the charity's long-standing tradition of prioritizing children's voices in their programming. It demonstrated how major celebrity influence can be harnessed for lighthearted engagement while supporting a serious cause.

Air Date and Film Release Schedule

The full prank segment is scheduled for broadcast during the BBC Children In Need Appeal. The special program will air live from Salford starting at 7pm on Friday 13 November. This timing coincides with the annual fundraising event that attracts viewers across the United Kingdom. The broadcast aims to drive donations and awareness for the charity through the popularity of the featured stars and the humor of the segment.

Alongside the charity appeal, news is available regarding the release of Dune: Part Three. Warner Bros. Pictures and Legendary Pictures have set the film for release in UK cinemas on Friday 18 December. The movie is directed by Denis Villeneuve, who co-wrote the screenplay with Brian K. Vaughan. The project is based on the novels written by Frank Herbert and features the ensemble cast involved in the prank.

The synergy between the film promotion and the charity event creates a dual focus for the upcoming weeks. Fans can look forward to both the cinematic release and the charitable broadcast. The involvement of such high-profile talent in the Children In Need campaign underscores the cultural significance of the event. It bridges the gap between blockbuster entertainment and community support, engaging audiences through shared humor and generosity. The success of this approach relies on the authentic reactions of the stars and the playful creativity of the children directing the scene.