Hollywood Veterans Heather Locklear and Lorenzo Lamas Embrace New Romance, Meet the Families

Melrose Place star Heather Locklear and Falcon Crest actor Lorenzo Lamas are reportedly dating and have reached a new milestone as Locklear has met Lamas' children. The couple was recently photographed together at the Brave & Rescued Awards, showcasing their affection and solidifying their relationship.

Hollywood icons Heather Locklear and Lorenzo Lamas are making headlines with their blossoming romance, recently photographed displaying affectionate gestures and marking significant steps in their relationship. Public sightings have captured the couple arm-in-arm, with Lamas seen dotingly carrying Locklear's designer handbag during a January event.

This heartwarming display occurred at the Brave & Rescued Awards in Los Angeles, an occasion dedicated to honoring courageous firefighters who responded to the impactful Eaton Fire. Locklear, radiating joy, was seen in a vibrant pink ensemble, her hand held by her new partner, who sported a classic black shirt, blue jeans, and stylish aviator sunglasses.

The veteran television stars, Locklear, 64, and Lamas, 68, have reportedly been dating for approximately six months, a period now underscored by further relationship milestones. The emergence of these photos coincides with significant news that Locklear has officially met Lamas' children.

This crucial meet-and-greet reportedly took place over a weekend at Locklear's residence in Thousand Oaks, California, followed by a shared outing for lunch and a movie. Lorenzo Lamas, a seasoned actor, is a father to six children from his previous marriages. He shares A.J. and Shayne with his late wife Michele Cathy Smith. His daughters Victoria, Isabella, and Alexandra are from his marriage to Shauna Sand. Additionally, he has a daughter named Paton with actress Daphne Ashbrook. Heather Locklear, similarly, has one daughter, Ava, from her marriage to musician Richie Sambora.

Adding to the family integration, Lamas' daughter Shayne, herself a recognizable face from her appearance on The Bachelor, shared a glimpse of the family gathering on Instagram. She posted a photo featuring her father and her own two children on Locklear's property, captioning it with a sweet 'Spring Break w Papa LoLo 2026.'

The initial news of Locklear and Lamas' relationship surfaced last week via TMZ, with E! News subsequently confirming the romance with Lamas himself on Tuesday. Their public appearances have been noted since November, beginning with a dinner party at The World's Largest Disco event in Buffalo, New York. A New Year's Eve date at Barry's Steakhouse in the Circa Resort & Casino further solidified their connection, with an insider describing them as 'very touchy feely.'

The January 17th Brave & Rescued Awards marked another public outing where they arrived together, though they opted not to pose for joint photographs on the red carpet. Despite this, their shared history as friends in the Hollywood community since the 1980s and their presence within similar social circles suggest a comfortable and perhaps long-standing connection.

Lorenzo Lamas hails from a lineage of actors, with his parents being the esteemed Fernando Lamas and Arlene Dahl. He built his acting career on prominent 1980s shows like Hotel and Fantasy Island, achieving significant recognition for his role as Lance Cumson in Falcon Crest. His acting portfolio also includes the successful series Renegade and a role in the iconic film Grease. He has maintained a consistent presence in films in recent years, participating in various projects.

Heather Locklear achieved international acclaim for her portrayal of Amanda Woodward in Melrose Place, a role that cemented her status as a television icon. Her other notable television credits include Dynasty, TJ Hooker, and Spin City. The continued public attention on their relationship highlights the enduring appeal of these beloved television personalities and the interest in their personal lives.





DailyMailCeleb / 🏆 1. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Heather Locklear Lorenzo Lamas Celebrity Romance Hollywood Dating

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Star Wars Actor Spencer Wilding Joins Liverpool Comic Con Line-upActor Spencer Wilding, known for his role as Darth Vader in Rogue One, will be attending Liverpool Comic Con. The event, held at the Exhibition Centre from May 2-3, will also feature stars from Stranger Things, Star Trek, and The X-Files. Attendees can look forward to autograph sessions, photo opportunities, and Q&A panels.

Read more »

Star Wars Actor Spencer Wilding Joins Lineup for Liverpool Comic ConActor Spencer Wilding, known for his role as Darth Vader in Rogue One, will be attending the upcoming Liverpool Comic Con. The event, held at the Exhibition Centre from May 2-3, will feature autograph signings, photo sessions, and Q&A panels. Wilding joins a star-studded lineup including Stranger Things actors and previously announced guests.

Read more »

Nottingham Forest 'nightmare' points to striker transfer decision amid fresh price tagNottingham Forest have an option to buy Napoli striker Lorenzo Lucca when the summer transfer window opens

Read more »

Jorge Lorenzo: My Ducati MotoGP breakthrough was “one week too late”Peter has worked for Crash.net for almost 20-years, helping set up the website’s two-wheel coverage during the gap year of an Automotive (Mechanical) Engineering degree, then re-joining the company following the completion of his studies.

Read more »

Hollywood Stars Heather Locklear and Lorenzo Lamas Confirm RelationshipMelrose Place actress Heather Locklear and Falcon Crest actor Lorenzo Lamas are dating, as confirmed by both parties. The pair were spotted getting cozy on New Year's Eve, following earlier appearances together, and plan to introduce their children. This marks a new chapter for the iconic stars.

Read more »

Heather Locklear and Lorenzo Lamas Confirm Dating After Months of RomanceHollywood stars Heather Locklear and Lorenzo Lamas have confirmed they are dating, with sources reporting the relationship has been going on for several months. The couple were spotted together on New Year's Eve, adding fuel to the fire. They are now reportedly planning to introduce their children to each other.

Read more »