Critics demand answers after Home Affairs Minister Tony Burke granted a visa to Bangladeshi leader Shafiqur Rahman despite his praise for Hamas figures.

Australia's Home Affairs Minister Tony Burke is confronting intense political and community criticism following the approval of a tourist visa for Dr. Shafiqur Rahman, the leader of Bangladesh's Jamaat-e-Islami party. The controversy centers on Dr. Rahman's public admiration for Yahya Sinwar, the Hamas commander widely identified as the architect of the October 7 terrorist attacks that killed approximately 1,200 people.

Visa Approval Sparks Community Outrage

Dr. Rahman arrived in Sydney toward the end of a planned five-day visit, with reports indicating he intended to meet with Australian government officials. His entry has triggered immediate backlash from Jewish and Hindu community organizations, who are demanding transparent answers from the Department of Home Affairs regarding the visa grant.

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The Australian Jewish Association and the Australian Hindu Association issued a joint statement expressing serious concern over the visit. They highlighted that Dr. Rahman had previously praised Sinwar, stating that the late Hamas chief sacrificed his life fighting as a hero for the freedom of Palestine and that his martyrdom deeply saddened him.

Alleged Hypocrisy and Political Comparisons

Critics are pointing to perceived inconsistencies in the government's approach to foreign visitors. Australian Jewish Association president Robert Gregory accused the Labor government of hypocrisy, noting that it recently denied entry to former Israeli minister Ayelet Shaked and cancelled the visa of Israeli parliamentarian Simcha Rothman.

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Gregory argued that while Israeli politicians were excluded over concerns about social cohesion and divisive rhetoric, a political leader who has publicly glorified Hamas terrorists was welcomed into the country. This comparison has intensified calls for the Australian Government to explain its decision-making process regarding Dr. Rahman's entry.

Character Requirements and Migration Concerns

Sydney migration agent Raymond Salomonn has lodged a formal submission urging Minister Burke to cancel Dr. Rahman's visa. Salomonn alleges that the Bangladeshi political leader fails to meet Australia's strict character requirements and poses a significant risk to social cohesion within Australian communities.

Salomonn criticized the Home Affairs Minister's handling of the situation, suggesting a conflict of interest. He noted that Burke's electorate includes Lakemba and Bankstown, areas with significant multicultural populations, implying that this connection may have influenced the hesitation to scrutinize the visa application more rigorously.

Ministerial Responsibility and Future Actions

The controversy challenges Minister Burke's previous vow to implement more rigorous vetting processes. Burke had promised that the government would scan and assess individuals to ensure they do not have a history of being a problem before granting them a visa. Critics argue that the approval of Dr. Rahman's visa demonstrates a failure to uphold this promise.

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Community leaders are calling for the immediate cancellation of Dr. Rahman's visa and a full investigation into how the visa was processed. The Department of Home Affairs has been contacted for comment, but as of now, no official clarification has been provided regarding the specific criteria used to approve the entry of a leader associated with groups designated as terrorist organizations by other nations.