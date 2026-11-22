Tony Burke says a terrorist attack in Australia is more likely than not as authorities arrest suspects and monitor radicalization among youth online.

Home Affairs Minister Tony Burke has issued a stark warning that a terrorist attack in Australia is more likely than not to occur in the near future. This assessment follows a series of coordinated counter-terrorism raids across Sydney, including the arrest of Nowroz Amin. The Minister emphasized that security agencies are tracking emerging threats that target younger demographics and operate primarily in digital spaces.

Arrests and Explosive Device Research

The warning was delivered shortly after police arrested three men during raids across ten Sydney suburbs on Friday. One of the individuals apprehended, Nowroz Amin, aged thirty-five, was taken into custody in Ingleburn. He faces charges for knowingly collecting or making documents connected with terrorism. Additionally, he is accused of using a carriage service to possess violent extremist material.

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Authorities allege that Amin, who is described as an aspiring Islamic scholar, had been researching methods to construct a vehicle-borne improvised explosive device. Police believe this research was potentially intended for use in a terrorist attack. The arrests highlight the ongoing efforts by law enforcement to disrupt plots before they can be executed. These operations are part of a broader strategy to neutralize threats within the community.

Pre-Action Arrests and Agency Coordination

Tony Burke stated that he has been personally briefed by both ASIO and the Australian Federal Police as the investigation unfolded. He explained that counter-terrorism involves a unique legal challenge where arrests must happen before an action takes place. The goal is to intervene when suspects are in the very early stages of planning.

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Burke praised the officers involved for successfully getting suspects off the streets. He noted that there have been approximately thirty arrests in the course of this year. Furthermore, authorities have achieved sixteen major disruptions since the Bondi siege. These figures demonstrate the active and aggressive stance of security agencies. The coordination between federal and state police is critical for these successes.

Youth Radicalization and Online Threats

A growing concern for authorities is the decreasing age of individuals coming to their attention. Tony Burke revealed that the youngest people on their caseloads are as young as twelve years old. Security agencies are observing radicalization occurring at an alarming speed among young males. This process is disproportionately happening in the gaming space and online environments.

The Minister noted that individuals are often influenced by multiple extremist ideologies. Some suspects are inspired by both ISIS and white supremacism simultaneously. Despite the differences in these groups, they share common threads of anti-Semitism and a willingness to use violence. This convergence of ideologies makes monitoring and prevention more complex for counter-terrorism teams.

Counter Terrorism Online Centre and Future Steps

In response to these evolving threats, the federal government is ramping up its focus on digital extremism. A new Counter Terrorism Online Centre has been established to identify threats before they become real-world attacks. This initiative reflects the shift in terrorist activity from physical meetings to digital chat rooms. Tony Burke emphasized that the capability once reserved for meeting rooms must now exist in online spaces.

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Security agencies are increasingly tracking extremist activity in digital spaces as well as in person. The Minister warned that the anger extremists are willing to turn into violence is highly dangerous. The establishment of the online centre is a direct response to the lone wolf nature of modern terrorism. Authorities remain committed to disrupting these plots through continuous monitoring and rapid intervention.