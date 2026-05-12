Home Alone star Macaulay Culkin had unfinished business with late onscreen mom

Macaulay Culkin, the star of 'Home Alone,' had 'unfinished business' with his late onscreen mom Catherine O'Hara, revealing it in an emotional Instagram post shortly after her death.

Home Alone star Macaulay Culkin has revealed he had 'unfinished business' with his late onscreen mom Catherine O'Hara before her shock death on January 30.

O'Hara passed away aged 71, from a pulmonary embolism with rectal cancer being the underlying cause - with Culkin, 45, later paying tribute to his 'mama' in an emotional Instagram post. Culkin portrayed the leading role of Kevin McCallister in the Home Alone franchise, starting with the iconic film in 1990 and its sequel in 1992 - alongside O'Hara as his long-suffering mother Kate.

The pair melted hearts when they tearfully reunited in December 2023 for what would be the last time in public - marking Culkin's star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame





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Catherine O'hara Home Alone Kevin Mccallister Macaulay Culkin Hollywood Walk Of Fame Motherhood Tearful Reunion

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