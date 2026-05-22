Home Bargains Offers Stylish Bedding Options for Spring

Home Bargains has a range of stylish bedding options available for spring, including a floral duvet set with a Lily of the Valley design and a bumblebee printed duvet set. Both sets are designed to add a fresh, elegant touch to the bedroom while providing cosy comfort.

With some gorgeous spring weather finally upon us, it could be the time to get some bedding to match the season. Home Bargains has plenty of options available including a floral duvet with a Lily of the Valley design.

The duvet is priced at £14.99 and comes with two matching pillow cases in a powder blue shade with delicate white and green floral patterns which are said to offer a calming and soothing effect. The pattern is based on the Lily of the Valley flower, a woodland flowering plant with sweetly scented, pendent, bell-shaped white flowers borne in sprays in spring.

The product description highlights the duvet set's ability to add a fresh, elegant touch to the bedroom while providing cosy comfort. The set is perfect for a calming, stylish update. Another pretty spring design on offer is the Home Collections Bumblebee Printed Duvet Set which can be seen on the Home Bargains' website for £12.99 for a king size set. The double size is currently out of stock.

The Bumblebee Printed Duvet Set features a playful design and a cosy blend of cotton and polyester for lightweight comfort. It is designed to add a cheerful buzz to the bedroom and provide a comfortable sleeping experience. The product description emphasizes the importance of choosing the right bedding to match the season, and Home Bargains seems to be offering a range of options that cater to different tastes and preferences





EchoWhatsOn / 🏆 74. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Home Bargains Bedding Spring Lily Of The Valley Bumblebee

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Home Bargains shoppers rush to try new Walkers crisps spotted on shelvesFans of Walkers crisps are rushing to their nearest branch of Home Bargains to get their hands on a brand new flavour, perfect for taking on summer picnics with friends

Read more »

Home Bargains selling £30 'sleek' fan ahead of hot bank holidayThe fan has eight speed setting and a timer function

Read more »

Home Bargains selling £25 'zero gravity' chair in new colourThe reclining chair is perfect for lawns and patios

Read more »

'Kids will love' reduced £75 Home Bargains paddling poolThe inflatable deal comes just before the scorching bank holiday weekend

Read more »