Home Bargains Slashes Price of Marc Jacobs Fragrance by 70%

Home Bargains is selling Marc Jacobs Dot Eau de Parfum for £29.99, a significant discount compared to Boots and Superdrug, alongside other fragrance deals from Calvin Klein and DKNY.

Home Bargains is currently offering a significant discount on the popular Marc Jacobs Dot Eau de Parfum, selling it for just £29.99 – a remarkable 70% reduction compared to its retail price of £102 at Boots and Superdrug .

This deal highlights Home Bargains’ consistent strategy of providing substantial savings on a wide range of toiletries and fragrances, attracting customers seeking well-known brands at budget-friendly prices. The 100ml bottles of Marc Jacobs Dot are described by the retailer as ‘irresistible’, and the fragrance profile is detailed as a delightful blend of red berries, honeysuckle, jasmine, coconut, and creamy vanilla.

The initial burst of red berries and dragonfruit, combined with the sweetness of honeysuckle, leads into a floral heart featuring jasmine, coconut water, and orange blossom. The scent concludes with a warm and inviting base of creamy vanilla, driftwood, and sensual musks, creating a truly captivating olfactory experience. For those seeking a smaller size, B&M is also offering the same Marc Jacobs Dot fragrance in a 50ml bottle for £19.99, described as ‘playful, charming and full of energy’.

However, the most substantial savings are to be found at Home Bargains with the 100ml offering. Boots provides a more extensive description of the fragrance, emphasizing its ‘chic feminine charm and a touch of the unexpected’. They elaborate on the fragrance notes, mirroring Home Bargains’ description, and also highlight the visually appealing packaging.

The bottle itself is designed to reflect Marc Jacobs’ iconic polka dot pattern, featuring an oversized butterfly-inspired cap and a gold coil around the collar for a touch of luxury. This attention to detail in both scent and presentation contributes to the fragrance’s overall appeal. The significant price difference underscores the value proposition offered by Home Bargains, making a designer fragrance accessible to a wider audience. Beyond the Marc Jacobs Dot deal, Home Bargains is also showcasing other fragrance options.

Fans of the brand can find Daisy Drops Perfume Capsules, originally priced at £28, now available for £9.99 for a pack of 30 – however, this offer is exclusively online. These capsules are designed for on-the-go fragrance application, conveniently fitting into handbags or purses for a quick refresh throughout the day. The scent profile includes grapefruit, pear, wild rose, and blossom, with a base of cedarwood and musk.

Additionally, Home Bargains is offering Calvin Klein Sheer Beauty EDT 100ml for £26.99 (usually £62) and DKNY Golden Delicious Eau de Parfum 100ml for £24.99 (originally £45.99). These additional deals further solidify Home Bargains’ position as a destination for discounted designer fragrances, providing shoppers with a diverse selection of options to suit their preferences and budgets. The availability of these alternatives ensures that customers have choices beyond the popular Marc Jacobs Dot, catering to a broader range of scent preferences





LiveLancs / 🏆 10. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Home Bargains Marc Jacobs Fragrance Perfume Discount Deals Boots Superdrug Beauty Calvin Klein DKNY

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Home Bargains and B&Q Offer Bird Baths for a Peaceful GardenWith sunny weather forecast, retailers like Home Bargains and B&Q are offering bird baths to help create relaxing outdoor spaces. Home Bargains has a plastic option for £19.99, while B&Q offers a ceramic bird bath for £77, alongside other garden accessories.

Read more »

Shoppers race to nab 40% off 'stunning' Marc Jacobs summer perfumeThe bundle includes a 50ml perfume as well as a 10ml travel size perfume

Read more »

Home Bargains selling 99p 'perfect travel companion' for 'peace of mind'Shoppers can help keep their belongings safe with a 'durable' 99p travel essential

Read more »

LookFantastic offers 40% off Marc Jacobs Daisy Wild fragrance bundleLookFantastic is offering a 40% discount on the Marc Jacobs Daisy Wild fragrance bundle, reducing the price from £106 to £63.60. The bundle includes a 50ml perfume and a 10ml travel size, praised by customers for its captivating floral and fruity scent.

Read more »

Home Bargains Offers Travel Essentials for Summer HolidaysHome Bargains is preparing for the summer holiday rush by stocking a range of travel essentials, including combination locks and organisers, with prices starting from 99p. The retailer highlights the items as providing peace of mind for travellers.

Read more »

Home Bargains £19.99 'mini' grass trimmer is perfect for small gardensIt is said to have a lightweight and ergonomic design

Read more »