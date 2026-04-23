Home Bargains Slashes Prices on Luxurious Haircare – Save Up to £17!

Home Bargains is offering incredible discounts on a range of shampoos, conditioners, and hair masks from brands like Veloure and Bed Head TIGI, with savings of up to £17 on selected items. Find deals on hydrating, shine-boosting, and repairing haircare products both online and in-store.

Home Bargains is currently offering significant discounts on a range of haircare products, including several items from the Veloure and Bed Head TIGI lines. The most striking deal is on the Veloure Eclat Shine Shampoo , which has been reduced from its original price of £20 to just £2.79.

This shampoo is formulated with a blend of hyaluronic and glycolic acids, designed to restore brilliance and vitality to dull, tired hair. The product description highlights its ability to deeply hydrate, smooth, and enhance natural shine, leaving hair feeling soft, plump, and nourished. Hyaluronic acid locks in moisture, while glycolic acid gently refines the hair surface for a sleek, glossy finish. Beyond the Eclat Shine Shampoo, Home Bargains also has the Veloure Eclat Shine Conditioner available for £2.99.

This conditioner, also enriched with hyaluronic and glycolic acids, promises to nourish and smooth all hair types, leaving hair shiny, silky, and frizz-free. For those seeking a different approach to hair revitalization, the Veloure Vitaluxe Revive Shampoo is also on offer at the same reduced price of £2.79, down from £20. This shampoo boasts a formula packed with argan oil, keratin, and proteins, aimed at nourishing and repairing damaged hair.

Completing the Veloure range available at a discounted price is the Vitaluxe Revive Peptide Hair Mask, currently priced at £2.99, reduced from £20. This intensive treatment utilizes advanced peptides to deeply nourish, repair, and revitalize dull or damaged hair, restoring strength, shine, and vitality. The savings aren't limited to Veloure products. Home Bargains is also offering a deal on the Bed Head TIGI Dumb Blonde Shampoo, a 750ml bottle of which is available for £4.99, reduced from £20.50.

This shampoo is specifically designed for blondes, both natural and coloured, and is formulated to gently remove build-up, nourish chemically treated hair, and boost vibrancy and shine. These deals are available both online through the Home Bargains website and in-store, providing shoppers with convenient access to these discounted haircare essentials. The wide range of products and substantial price reductions make Home Bargains a compelling destination for anyone looking to upgrade their haircare routine without breaking the bank.

The focus on ingredients like hyaluronic acid, glycolic acid, argan oil, keratin, and peptides suggests a move towards offering more sophisticated haircare solutions at affordable prices, catering to a broader range of hair concerns and preferences. Shoppers can expect to find these deals while stocks last, making it a good time to take advantage of the savings





EchoWhatsOn / 🏆 74. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Home Bargains Haircare Shampoo Conditioner Hair Mask Discount Veloure Bed Head TIGI Hyaluronic Acid Glycolic Acid Argan Oil Keratin

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Home Bargains launches new 'flawless' skincare bundle with £180 discountThe 10-piece set has a range of branded items worth more than £200 when bought individually

Read more »

'Feel beautiful all day' with £25 set reduced to £5 in Home Bargains dealThe Home Bargains skincare deal includes five products for daily pampering

Read more »

Home Bargains £5 'novelty' sweet tins shaped like huge version 'classic' treatsThere are two traditional sweets to choose from

Read more »

Home Bargains reduces 'natural beauty' £25 beauty set for 'daily pampering' to £5The discount retailer is selling a skincare gift set that is designed to inspire confidence

Read more »

'Transform gardens into a birdwatcher's haven' with £15 Home Bargains itemThis creates the perfect wildlife haven to attract feathered visitors all year-round

Read more »

Boots shoppers snap up £17 Liz Earle skincare set 'ideal for hand luggage'The gift set is designed to give you radiant and hydrated skin and is suitable for all skin types

Read more »