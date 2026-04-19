Home Bargains Unveils Stylish £15 Round Table Set for Home Refresh

Home Bargains is offering an affordable and stylish solution for home décor enthusiasts with its new Home Collection Set of Two Round Tables for just £14.99. The versatile nesting tables are designed to blend seamlessly with any interior, providing practical surface space and a modern touch. Additional nesting table options with marble effects and different dimensions are also available.

Home Bargains is providing an attractive option for shoppers aiming to refresh their living areas with a new furniture set available for a mere £15. This high street giant has long been a go-to destination for consumers seeking to update their homes, offering an extensive selection that spans from ambient lighting to decorative artwork, encompassing a broad spectrum of homewares and furniture.

For those in the market for new coffee tables, Home Bargains presents a compelling solution in the form of its Home Collection Set of Two Round Tables, priced at an accessible £14.99. The retailer highlights these as beautifully coordinated pieces that are designed to nest together seamlessly, offering both aesthetic appeal and practical versatility. This set can be acquired either by visiting a physical Home Bargains store or by ordering through their official website. The online presentation of the set by Home Bargains elaborates on its design philosophy, stating that it introduces a modern touch to any home. It describes the set as a simple family of two round tables, perfect for strategic layering or individual placement, effectively combining a sleek design with a highly practical style. The retailer further suggests that the set possesses a chameleon-like ability to blend with virtually any interior design scheme, making it a suitable addition to any room in the house. The detailed product description emphasizes the elevated living space achievable with this stylish duo, noting its capacity to bring both function and flair. The Home Collection Set of Two Round Tables is characterized by two beautifully coordinated pieces that nest together effortlessly, proving ideal for displaying decorative items, holding your morning coffee, or providing much-needed surface space precisely where it is required. This versatile set comprises two tables: a compact small table with dimensions of Dia35 x H45cm and a slightly taller large table measuring Dia40 x H55cm. Their nesting capability allows for elegant layering or separate arrangement throughout your home. The tables are distinguished by their sleek round tops and contemporary bases, ensuring they blend seamlessly with a wide array of interior styles while consistently offering everyday practicality. Beyond this particular offering, Home Bargains continues to cater to diverse customer preferences, as reported by The Mirror, by providing additional design choices. For instance, the retailer also stocks the Home Collections Nest of Tables, priced at £19.99. This alternative set boasts a chic marble effect, presenting a distinct aesthetic. Its product description outlines it as a stylish and practical ensemble designed to enhance both the function and the visual appeal of a home. This set includes two tables, with the larger measuring 45 x 45 x H52cm and the smaller table measuring 40 x 40 x H45cm. Both tables are constructed with a sturdy metal frame, guaranteeing their durability and contributing to a modern appearance. They are engineered for use either together or individually, making them a flexible choice for any room. Furthermore, for those seeking a slightly different option, Home Bargains offers the Home Collections Round Table Set Of Two for £24.99. This set is described as a perfect fusion of functionality and aesthetic appeal, presenting a harmonious blend of form and function. The design features a clever nesting mechanism, which is crucial for convenient storage and space-saving efficiency. When not in use, the smaller table can be effortlessly tucked away beneath the larger one, thereby optimizing floor space and promoting a clutter-free living environment





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