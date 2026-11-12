Home Office Awards £3.4 Million Kier Contract For Barnham Asylum Base

Residents in Barnham, Suffolk, protest Home Office plans to house 930 asylum seekers at a former RAF base. A £3.4m Kier contract has been signed despite local opposition and pending approval.

The Home Office has awarded a significant construction contract to Kier for the refurbishment of a former military site in Suffolk, intensifying local tensions over proposed migrant housing. Despite lacking final planning permission, the government has committed funds to prepare RAF Barnham for potential accommodation of up to 930 asylum seekers. This move has triggered immediate backlash from residents in the small village of Barnham, who are organizing a referendum similar to the one held in Piddington.

Contract Value And Project Timeline

Official records confirm that the Home Office signed a contract valued at £3,400,411.27 with the construction giant Kier last month. This specific sum is allocated for what the government describes as Refurbishment and Modular Solutions at the site. The agreement officially commenced on October 19 and is scheduled to run until January 25, 2027. This funding was released before any formal planning application was lodged with the local council, a decision that has drawn sharp criticism from community leaders.

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Local Opposition And Infrastructure Concerns

Councillor John Bauer, who serves as the chairman of Barnham Parish Council, has publicly condemned the financial commitment given the uncertainty of the project's approval. He described the situation as typical of government projects that proceed without local guarantees, noting a complete lack of transparency from the Home Office. Residents of the Domesday village, which has a population of less than 600 people, argue that the community lacks the necessary infrastructure to support such a large influx of people.

The village of Barnham is situated just three miles south of Thetford and currently has no shop or pub. Community members have also highlighted limited public transport options and a small rural primary school as significant constraints. Local leaders question whether the village can cope with hundreds of additional residents, especially lone male migrants, without adequate facilities to support them. The absence of basic amenities has become a central point of contention in the ongoing debate.

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Protests And Regional Unrest

Opposition to the plans has manifested in direct action, with an encampment established outside the gates of RAF Barnham. Protesters have displayed placards reading Don't trust Home Office, it's all lies, and Thetford says no! These demonstrations are part of a broader wave of anti-asylum seeker sentiment in the region. The nearby town of Thetford has experienced significant unrest, with riots occurring over the summer where properties were targeted over three consecutive nights in August.

The violence in Thetford resulted in five men being removed from their homes by police, while homes were pelted with eggs and one police officer was bitten. In the subsequent nights, approximately 100 protesters gathered at alleged addresses of HMOs believed to house migrants, leading to further arrests. Councillor Bauer cited the events in Thetford as evidence of the dangers associated with housing large numbers of people in rural areas without proper planning and community integration.

Strategic Importance And Future Decisions

RAF Barnham covers a substantial 179-hectare area and was earmarked by the Home Office in June as part of a wider proposal to accommodate 3,750 migrants across three separate sites. The government intends to utilize this former nuclear weapons base for at least ten years. To accelerate the process, the Home Office plans to use the Urgent Crown Development route, a fast-track planning mechanism that bypasses standard local council approval procedures.

This strategic bypass has further fueled resentment among locals who feel excluded from the decision-making process. The site, which was most recently used for police riot training, is expected to undergo significant transformation. A final decision on the future of RAF Barnham is anticipated this autumn, leaving residents in a state of uncertainty as they prepare for a potential Piddington-style referendum to voice their collective opposition to the plans.