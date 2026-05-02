Home Office Civil Servant Investigated Over Social Media Activity During Election Campaign

A Green Party local election candidate and Home Office civil servant is under investigation for social media posts that appear to show political bias and criticism of government policies, including the Rwanda deportation treaty and Israeli actions. The investigation focuses on interactions with posts relating to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and criticism of Conservative government figures.

A civil servant employed by the Home Office for nearly three years is currently facing investigation due to his publicly visible social media activity. Atikur Rahman, who is contesting the local elections next week as a candidate for the Green Party in the Birmingham ward of Tyseley and Hay Mills, has come under scrutiny for interactions on platforms like LinkedIn that appear to contradict the principles of political neutrality expected of civil servants.

The investigation centers around a pattern of 'likes' and reactions to posts expressing strong political opinions, often critical of the governments he served under – both Conservative and Labour. Specifically, concerns have been raised regarding Mr. Rahman’s response to a post from Deloitte’s Middle East team expressing sympathy for families affected by loss in Israel. Records show he selected the 'finds this funny' reaction.

He subsequently 'liked' a post condemning the original memorial as 'political' and explicitly stating support for the 'liberation of all Palestinians'. Further examination of his social media reveals a history of engagement with content alleging Israeli interference in the UK, linking Israel to the 2011 summer riots and the figure of Tommy Robinson.

He also showed support for a post defending the artist Bob Vylan, who faced criticism for chanting 'death to the IDF' at Glastonbury, with the post framing the chant as an alert to the 'genocide in Gaza'. Notably, during his tenure at the Home Office, Mr. Rahman was involved in overseeing the controversial deportation treaty with Rwanda, a policy vehemently opposed by the Green Party, which described it as 'punitive, inhumane... a very expensive way to be cruel'.

Despite publicly expressing enthusiasm for the role two years ago, his social media activity reveals a critical stance towards the department’s leadership, including 'liking' a post labeling then-Home Secretary Suella Braverman as 'evil'. He also expressed disapproval of Conservative government policies regarding spousal visas and immigration, accusing the government of fostering division and fear. The revelations have ignited a strong reaction from Suella Braverman, who recently defected to Reform UK.

She characterized the case as evidence of the challenges she faced within the Home Office and the potential obstacles a Reform UK government might encounter. Braverman asserted that a senior civil servant actively undermining government policy through the dissemination of 'vile conspiracy theories' represents a 'deeply troubling truth'. She pledged that Reform UK would address this issue by reforming the Civil Service to ensure it prioritizes the national interest.

The Home Office has confirmed that the matter is being investigated, emphasizing the expectation that all civil servants adhere to the Civil Service Code, upholding integrity, honesty, objectivity, and political impartiality. Any breach of the code will be taken seriously and addressed accordingly.

The Green Party has stated it is looking into the matter, while Mr. Rahman has expressed shock at the possibility of misinterpreting reactions on social media, maintaining that his interactions do not constitute endorsements and that he consistently adhered to the Civil Service Code throughout his employment. He has pledged to cooperate fully with the investigation





DailyMailUK / 🏆 7. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Civil Service Social Media Green Party Home Office Political Impartiality

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Oil Spikes on Israeli Defense Chief's Threats of New StrikesIsrael Defense Minister Katz has said in a Thursday briefing 'It is possible that soon we willneed to act again in Iran to ensure that the regime cannot threaten Israel for years to come,' according to a local reporter.

Read more »

Jarrow civil servant's pension delay puts husband's retirement on holdAlison Williams, from Jarrow, says she is out of pocket as Capita grapple with a backlog of cases.

Read more »

Migrant was seconds from attacking London's Israeli embassy before cops stopped himAbdullah Sabah Albadri, 34, was caught scaling the fence of the diplomatic building in Kensington in April last year armed with two knives.

Read more »

Small boat migrant guilty of knife attack at Israeli embassyAbdullah Albadri was arrested in April last year as he tried to climb over the railings of the embassy in London.

Read more »

Migrant was seconds from attacking London's Israeli embassy before cops stopped himAbdullah Sabah Albadri, 34, was caught scaling the fence of the diplomatic building in Kensington in April last year armed with two knives.

Read more »

Small boat migrant guilty of attempted knife attack on Israeli embassyAbdullah Albadri, 34, had only arrived in the UK in a small boat from France 16 days before the attempted attack

Read more »