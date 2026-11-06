Home Office Claim: Sri Lankan Migrant Found to Have Fabricated £7 Million Injury Case

A High Court judge ruled that Vengadeswara Raw Gopalakrishnan fabricated injuries in a Home Office claim and must pay the department's legal costs.

A High Court judge has found that Vengadeswara Raw Gopalakrishnan, a Sri Lankan migrant, deliberately fabricated or grossly exaggerated claims that he was housebound, in a damages case against the Home Office worth more than £7 million. Mr Justice Mansfield said Gopalakrishnan had been seen go-karting, going to the gym and doing the school run. The judge ordered Gopalakrishnan to pay all of the Home Office's costs of defending the legal action.

The claim centred on injuries Gopalakrishnan said he suffered while held in a detention centre between September 2013 and February 2014. He had come to the UK in 2010, and the court heard that the case had been running for 12 years before the judgment.

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Home Office Surveillance Exposed the Fabricated Injury Claim

Surveillance evidence gathered by the Home Office showed that Gopalakrishnan does not now suffer from a serious mental health condition, and the judge accepted that he likely never did. The department collected this evidence earlier this year, in the months after the claim was lodged.

Between May and June this year, the Home Office asked inquiry agents to observe and film Gopalakrishnan in public. Investigators recorded him taking his children to school and visiting restaurants, and found online that he had taken part in a go-karting competition. Department records also showed that he worked as a delivery driver.

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After the Home Office shared the recordings with the court, Gopalakrishnan could offer no explanation for the inconsistencies, according to Mr Justice Mansfield. To test the claimed injuries, Gopalakrishnan was also filmed driving a car and exercising at a gym for an hour.

Reena Mathew's Testimony Contradicted by Court Evidence

Reena Mathew acted as Gopalakrishnan's litigation friend, a role that allows a person to make decisions about a court case for someone who lacks the mental capacity to manage it alone. Mathew had been said to have voluntarily cared for him.

In April, Mathew told the court that Gopalakrishnan's condition had improved only 'ever so slightly' and that he 'requires a lot of day-to-day support'. She also said he was unable to prepare his own meals, leave the house alone, attend appointments, manage his finances or arrange key aspects of his life such as housing, medical care and benefits.

The judge found that evidence also showed Gopalakrishnan and Mathew had been in a relationship for more than 10 years and had three children together. Mr Justice Mansfield concluded that the two had acted together in the false damages claim, and said Gopalakrishnan had knowingly participated in giving false accounts and feigned behaviour to obtain money from the Home Office.

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Costs Order and the Wider Cost to Public Resources

Mr Justice Mansfield ruled that the waste of public resources and court time in handling the claim over 12 years was 'scandalous'. His costs order means Gopalakrishnan must cover the full expense the Home Office incurred in defending the case.

In his judgment, the judge said the claimant's exaggeration of his symptoms had been deliberate, calculated and aimed at gain from the proceedings. He added that, by the standards of ordinary decent people, bringing and pursuing a damages claim based on fabricated or exaggerated symptoms was dishonest.