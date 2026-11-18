The Home Office has confirmed the Tamworth Holiday Inn Express will stop housing asylum seekers in February, ending a contentious arrangement following 2024 riots. Home Office confirms Tamworth Holiday Inn closure for asylum seekers. The decision aligns with broader government plans to transition residents to alternative accommodation sites.

The Home Office has officially announced that the Holiday Inn Express in Tamworth, Staffordshire, will cease housing asylum seekers starting in February. This decision marks the end of a controversial arrangement at the property, which became a focal point of civil unrest during the August 2024 Southport riots. Local authorities and residents have long campaigned for the facility to be removed from the network of government-contracted accommodation sites.

Details on Tamworth Hotel Closure Timeline

Sarah Edwards, the Labour Member of Parliament for Tamworth, confirmed the closure in a public statement on social media. She noted that the initial decision to utilize the hotel for asylum accommodation was made by the previous administration. Edwards expressed relief that the current government has now validated plans to end this specific arrangement, a move she described as an important step forward despite the delay. She emphasized that her campaign promise to close the Tamworth asylum hotel has finally been fulfilled.

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2024 Riots and Property Damage Context

The Holiday Inn Express was the target of significant destruction during the anti-migrant protests that swept through the region in August 2024. Masked individuals breached the hotel entrance and threw a burning bush into the stairwell, causing nearly £100,000 worth of damage. Graffiti reading 'Get out England' was scrawled on the exterior as police struggled to extinguish the flames inside. Several individuals were subsequently jailed for their involvement in the disorder, which also saw police dogs struck and officers injured.

Government Immigration Reform and Strategy

This closure is part of a broader strategic shift by the Home Office to dismantle the network of asylum hotels across the United Kingdom. The government has committed to closing all such hotels during the current Parliament, moving residents to alternative accommodations including former military sites. A Home Office spokesperson stated that community concerns are central to these immigration reforms. They highlighted efforts to fairly house asylum seekers while minimizing impacts on local communities and saving taxpayers over £1 billion in support costs since the election.

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Parallel Closures in Southampton and Altrincham

Simultaneously, other high-profile asylum hotels are undergoing similar transitions. The Highfield House in Southampton is set to move out its 65 remaining residents over the coming months following weeks of local protests. In Greater Manchester, the Cresta Court in Altrincham, which has faced demonstrations since 2024, will also stop housing migrants within the next three months. Local politicians in both locations have welcomed these decisions as relief for their communities and a validation of sustained civic campaigning.

Future Housing and Border Security Plans

While the Tamworth hotel closes, the government is directing resources toward securing borders and utilizing Ministry of Defence sites like the camp in Bicester, Oxfordshire, for new placements. Sarah Edwards reiterated the need to continue offering sanctuary to those fleeing genuine persecution while ensuring robust border security. She pledged to keep pressing the government to meet the February deadline strictly, ensuring that the interests of the Tamworth town remain prioritized in all future housing and immigration decisions.