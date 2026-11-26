Official figures show 241,000 individuals received indefinite leave to remain in the UK year ending September, a 53 percent increase. This marks the highest approval rate since 2010 despite political opposition.

Official data published by the UK Home Office reveals that migrants and asylum seekers were granted the right to permanently settle in the United Kingdom at a rate of one every two minutes on average over a twelve-month period. The latest statistics demonstrate a significant acceleration in settlement approvals, marking a distinct shift in the nation's migration landscape under the current administration.

Record High Settlement Approvals Reach 241,000

Home Office records confirm that 241,000 individuals were granted the right to remain in Britain during the twelve months ending in September, representing the most recent full year of available data. This figure constitutes a dramatic surge of 53 percent compared to the previous year and stands as the highest number of Indefinite Leave to Remain approvals since 2010. This status allows foreign nationals to live, work, and claim benefits in the country without time restrictions, fundamentally altering their legal standing within the UK.

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Even when excluding a substantial surge of 32,000 approvals specifically granted to individuals from Hong Kong fleeing political persecution, the baseline number of Indefinite Leave to Remain approvals remained above 200,000. This compares directly to the 157,078 approvals recorded in the prior year, confirming that the trend represents a multi-year high that has not been seen in more than a decade of statistical tracking.

Nearly 100,000 Settlements Linked to Care Sector Visas

An analysis of last year's Indefinite Leave to Remain approvals indicates that nearly 100,000 were awarded to individuals who initially arrived on work visas, with the majority being care or health workers. This specific demographic highlights the critical reliance of the British healthcare and social care systems on foreign labor, which has now transitioned into permanent residency for a vast number of these professionals.

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These statistics do not include participants in the post-Brexit EU Settlement Scheme, which is open to citizens of European Union member states. When those figures are combined with the standard Indefinite Leave to Remain data, the total number of people granted the right to remain in the year to September exceeds 540,000. This broader metric underscores the scale of permanent settlement across all migration categories, not just those on individual work or family visas.

Political Friction Over Five-Year Settlement Rules

The surge in approvals occurs against a backdrop of significant political contention regarding Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood's immigration policy reforms. Recently, the Home Secretary was compelled to substantially modify her proposed immigration rules after facing intense pressure, specifically allowing hundreds of thousands of care workers to claim Indefinite Leave to Remain after just five years of residence.

This decision significantly shortens the timeline compared to her original proposal, which had suggested a waiting period of up to fifteen years for settlement eligibility. The accelerated pathway allows new arrivals to more quickly access permanent residency and associated welfare benefits, a move that has drawn sharp criticism from opposition parties who argue it undermines immigration control.

Tory Opposition Accuses Government of Policy Capitulation

Conservative critics have strongly condemned the Labour government's approach, with Chris Philp, the shadow Home Secretary, accusing ministers of backing down due to pressure from left-wing backbenchers. Philp stated that the current administration is handing out the right to stay without maintaining a serious grip on who is eligible to settle, arguing that the government lacks the political backbone to deport illegal immigrants.

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Philp further alleged that many individuals allowed to stay under these expanded rules subsequently commit serious crimes, including murder, rape, and the sexual assault of young girls. Reform UK home affairs spokesman Zia Yusuf echoed these concerns, linking the population increase to broader societal strains such as difficulties in securing GP appointments, housing shortages, and overwhelmed prison systems across the country.

Temporary Visas Decline As Permanent Status Soars

While permanent settlement numbers have hit record highs, the issuance of temporary visas for work, study, and family reunification has actually decreased. There were 230,000 work visas granted, including dependents, in the year to September 2026, which is a 16 percent reduction from the previous year. Similarly, sponsored study visas fell by 23 percent to 336,000, and family visas dropped by 17 percent to 56,000.

Despite the drop in new temporary visas, more than one million people had requests to lengthen their existing stays approved. In the realm of asylum, nearly 75,000 individuals claimed asylum in the year to September, a figure that is down by a third compared to the previous year, suggesting a complex interplay between new arrivals, temporary residents converting to permanent status, and asylum processing backlogs.