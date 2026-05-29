Home Office Spends Millions on New Boats and Fleet Repairs Amid Channel Migrant Crisis

The UK Home Office is allocating over £30 million for new maritime assets and repair contracts to manage the ongoing English Channel migrant crisis, which is projected to continue for years. This includes hiring crewed rigid inflatable boats and catamarans for rescue operations and fleet maintenance.

The Home Office is investing heavily in expanding and maintaining its maritime fleet as the English Channel migrant crisis shows no signs of abating. Millions of pounds are being allocated for new vessels and the repair of existing ones, reflecting a long-term operational challenge that is expected to persist for years.

A £1.259 million contract will rent crewed rigid hull inflatable boats (RIBs) for one year, with a 24-month extension option. This agreement covers crew accommodation and food for round-the-clock operations using eight-hour shifts.

Additionally, a separate £1.6 million three-year agreement focuses on repairing other RIBs and tactical boats already in use. This follows the earlier hire of four catamarans at a cost of £30 million over three years to rescue migrants from small, often unseaworthy craft attempting the crossing from France. The new RIBs will support these larger catamarans, especially as improving weather conditions likely increase crossing attempts.

That trend was evident over a recent bank holiday weekend when nearly 1,000 migrants arrived from France. The contract documents for the RIBs, obtained by the Home Office's Border Security Command, outline specific operational requirements. The 8.5-meter vessels must be capable of carrying at least 20 recovered casualties for transfer to larger search and rescue boats, and sometimes return them directly to land. Their functions also include tracking migrant vessels that refuse to stop.

Performance specifications demand a steady speed of 20 knots, with bursts up to 40 knots. Interestingly, a section on 'Saving of Life and Salvage' procedures is completely redacted, as are three pages detailing vessel specifications, indicating sensitive operational details. The four catamarans-named BSC Enterprise, BSC Contender, BSC Courageous, and BSC Intrepid-are described as more modern than their predecessors, offering increased space. Each 79-foot by 29-foot vessel can carry up to 80 migrants.

Home Office officials assert they represent better value for money. The latest figures reveal that the total number of migrants arriving illegally via the Channel has now surpassed 200,000 since the crisis began eight years ago. Despite Prime Minister Keir Starmer's pledge to end the crossings and 'smash the gangs' facilitating them, the number of deportations remains low at 7,612. The new RIBs are hired from Boatserv, a company normally involved in underwater cable laying.

The £1.4 million repair deal targets existing RIBs used by Border Force, ensuring fleet readiness amid escalating operational demands





DailyMailUK / 🏆 7. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Home Office Migrant Crisis English Channel Border Security Command Ribs Catamarans

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Brit spends £10k on BA first class seats but is floored when she gets on flightTravel YouTuber Hannah Ricketts paid £10k out of her own pocket for a British Airways first class ticket from to New York to give followers the most honest review possible and her verdict was damning

Read more »

British Father Spends 7 Months in Dubai Prison Without ExplanationRyan Pepper, a 27-year-old British father, has been locked up in a Dubai prison for seven months without explanation, according to a human rights group. He has been hospitalised after brutal beatings and has been subjected to physical and psychological abuse, his family claims. The Foreign Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) has been unable to ascertain the reasons for Pepper's detention, and his family fears he may die in custody due to the mistreatment. Detained in Dubai has raised urgent concerns regarding arbitrary detention, torture allegations, and the wider treatment of British nationals in UAE custody.

Read more »

Lewis Hamilton Spends Quality Time with Kim Kardashian's Children at Family Dinner, Marking Relationship MilestoneFormula 1 champion Lewis Hamilton joined Kim Kardashian for a family dinner with her children and their mothers, signaling a serious step in their high-profile romance that has intensified over the past five months.

Read more »

Carrie Johnson Spends Quality Time with Family During Half-Term BreakCarrie Johnson shares photos and a video of her family's beachside trip, showcasing her children's adorable moments and her own parenting skills.

Read more »