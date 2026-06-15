Home Office wins bid to ban Palestine Action as terror organisation

The Home Office has won its bid to ban Palestine Action after judges ruled the organisation overtly promotes unlawful violence amounting to terrorism. The Government successfully challenged a High Court's ruling made in February which found then-Home Secretary Yvette Cooper had acted unlawfully in proscribing the group under terror legislation. The ban, which began on July 5 last year, made membership of, or support for, the direct action group a criminal offence punishable by up to 14 years in prison, and has remained in force as the Home Office has attempted to challenge the ruling.

The Home Office has won its bid to ban Palestine Action after judges ruled the organisation overtly promotes unlawful violence amounting to terrorism. The Government successfully challenged a High Court's ruling made in February which found then-Home Secretary Yvette Cooper had acted unlawfully in proscribing the group under terror legislation.

The ban, which began on July 5 last year, made membership of, or support for, the direct action group a criminal offence punishable by up to 14 years in prison, and has remained in force as the Home Office has attempted to challenge the ruling. Five Appeal Court judges - The Lady Chief Justice Baroness Carr, Sir Geoffrey Vos, Lord Justice Edis, Lady Justice Whipple and Lord Justice Lewis - today ruled in favour of the Home Office, although the decision may yet be referred to the Supreme Court.

Announcing that the decision to ban Palestine Action as a terror organisation was lawful, Baroness Carr said: We are satisfied the proscription decision was justified and proportionate, and that it struck a fair balance between freedom of expression and national security. She said that comparisons with groups such as the Suffragettes were seriously flawed.

Supporters outside the court wept as the ruling filtered through, while Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood said: We will always take the strongest possible action to protect our national security and keep the public safe. Thousands of people have been arrested following the proscription, including more than 100 who turned up to see four activists sentenced for breaking into an Israeli-linked weapons factory at Woolwich Crown Court on Friday last week. Others were arrested today shortly after the ruling was announced.

Palestine Action supporters wept as the decision filtered through to crowds outside the Royal Courts of Justice Police detained some people shortly after the ruling was announced Another protester was removed by police outside the court There were tears as five Court of Appeal judges ruled the Government had acted lawfully in banning the organisation last year Several protesters gathered outside the Royal Courts of Justice in central London for today's ruling Many of them arrived with handmade signs pledging their support for Palestine Action The ruling today followed a year-long legal tussle between the Government and Palestine Action One protester dressed up as the Grim Reaper outside the Royal Courts of Justice Protesters outside Woolwich Crown Court on Friday where four Palestine Action activists were jailed for raiding a weapons factory in Bristol Hundreds of people have been arrested in the last year for supporting Palestine Action after the Government banned the organisation There are more than 700 cases currently pending where suspects are alleged to have been a member of the banned group.

Raza Husain KC, lawyer for Palestine Action co-founder Huda Ammori, told the High Court last year that the ban was an ill-considered, discriminatory, due process-lacking, authoritarian abuse of statutory power. But Home Office barrister Sir James Eadie KC said the ban struck a fair balance between interference with the rights of the individuals affected and the interests of the community.

Baroness Carr told the hearing at London's Royal Courts of Justice today: We have agreed that Palestine Action was an organisation engaged in causing serious damage to property, using weapons, including sledgehammers. It presented a very real risk of injury, not only to property but also to members of the public.

And she added: It was not a sustainable proposition to portray Palestine Action as a non-violent organisation, and not accurate for Ms Ammori to paint Palestine Action as an ordinary protest group engaged in activities falling within the well-established tradition of peaceful protest. Ms Cooper, who is now the Foreign Secretary, previously defended the ban, which has left some police forces uncertain as to whether or not officers should arrest activists





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