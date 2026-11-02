Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood Waters Down Strict ILR Limits for Migrants

Shabana Mahmood reverses strict immigration plans. Most foreign care workers keep five-year path to Indefinite Leave to Remain, impacting NHS and housing services significantly.

Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood has significantly reduced the strictness of her previously proposed restrictions on foreign nationals seeking permanent residency in the United Kingdom. The revised policy framework, detailed in a Home Office document published yesterday, ensures that the majority of foreign care workers will retain the existing five-year pathway to Indefinite Leave to Remain (ILR).

This pivotal decision means that most care workers will continue to qualify for permanent status after living in Britain for just five years, a threshold that grants them full access to state welfare, National Health Service healthcare, and social housing. The reversal signals a major concession by the Home Secretary to internal pressure within her own political party, overriding her earlier assertions regarding the dangers of current immigration levels.

Also read Henry Nowak Murder: Family Trauma and Independent Review of UK Police Response

Policy Reversal and Eligibility Numbers

The new ILR plan published yesterday establishes that most foreign care workers must live in Britain for only five years to qualify for permanent residency, mirroring current regulations. Under this relaxed framework, the estimated number of individuals becoming eligible for ILR between now and 2030 has risen to 1.9 million, up from the 1.6 million figure indicated in earlier drafts. Crucially, the watered-down changes mean that only about a quarter of those eligible, an estimated 500,000 people, will end up waiting more than five years for settlement.

Previously, the Home Secretary had proposed a much longer waiting period for the vast majority of migrants. The original blueprint, which targeted specific visa categories, would have forced most of the 1.6 million migrants due to qualify for ILR by 2030 to complete significantly longer qualification periods. The shift from a fifteen or twenty-year wait for some to a five-year standard for most represents a substantial retreat from the initial policy stance.

Advertisement

Stakeholder Pressures and Political Context

Shabana Mahmood was forced to bow to the will of Labour's Left-wing faction, who opposed the harsh measures proposed in the original reform plan. Before publishing the final version of the policy, Ms Mahmood had strongly advocated for the stricter approach, arguing that high levels of immigration in the years after the Covid pandemic had been destabilising to Britain. Her original plans specifically targeted the hundreds of thousands of individuals arriving on low-skilled foreign care worker visas.

In a speech delivered in March, Ms Mahmood outlined the severe economic and social consequences of failing to act on immigration controls. She stated that maintaining the status quo would carry a lifetime cost to the taxpayer of £10 billion. The Home Secretary argued that uncontrolled migration would result in ever longer waits for the 1.3 million people currently on the social housing list and place additional strain on the National Health Service.

Impact on Care Workers and Dependents

The revised measures directly affect the approximately 382,000 care workers and their dependants expected to come up for settlement by 2030. Under the new Labour package, 290,000 of these individuals will remain on the five-year pathway to ILR. This applies to those who obtained their visa before May last year and have earned the minimum salary of £25,000 per year, ensuring they retain their route to permanent residency.

For the remaining group, comprising about 100,000 care workers and their dependants, the government has introduced a second opportunity to meet settlement requirements. These individuals will be issued a further five-year visa, after which they will be able to re-apply for ILR. This provision offers a reprieve from the initial proposal that might have excluded them entirely from the permanent residency track.

Advertisement

Income Thresholds and Future Implementation

The updated policy introduces varied settlement timelines based on income levels and professional status. Those in the highest earning bracket, making at least £125,141 a year, will be able to settle within three years. Individuals earning more than £50,271, along with certain public service workers such as doctors and teachers, will be eligible for settlement after five years, aligning with the standard care worker pathway.

Other significant policy shifts include allowing dependants under the age of 25 to win ILR alongside the main applicant in their household, who is usually a parent. Under previous rules, these dependants would have been required to meet the criteria themselves, such as achieving minimum income levels and demonstrating English language skills. These comprehensive measures will be introduced in phases starting from early next year, marking the formal end of the stricter immigration proposals originally envisioned by the Home Office.