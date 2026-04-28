Homeowner Ordered to Demolish £180,000 Garden Bungalow After Failing to Secure Planning Permission

A West Midlands homeowner must tear down his self-built garden bungalow after three failed planning permission attempts, sparking debate among neighbors and the local council.

A homeowner in Sutton Coldfield, West Midlands, has been ordered to demolish a £180,000 bungalow he built in his back garden after failing to secure planning permission on three separate occasions.

Mark Jones, a 55-year-old IT engineer, constructed the two-bedroom, one-bathroom 'granny flat' in March 2019, complete with electricity, water, and Wi-Fi. Despite his belief that the structure's size would exempt it from planning requirements, Birmingham City Council repeatedly rejected his applications, citing complaints from neighbors about its 'over-intensive' size, parking concerns, and privacy issues. The council initially demanded the bungalow's removal in 2021, and after two failed retrospective applications, they issued a final order for demolition by June 2025.

In a last-ditch effort, Mr. Jones applied for a certificate of lawfulness, claiming the building would serve as an outbuilding with a gym, gaming room, and office, but this was also denied. The saga has drawn mixed reactions from neighbors, with some celebrating the decision as a victory for rule-following residents, while others sympathize with Mr. Jones, who built the bungalow to accommodate his late father, Tony, before moving in himself following a divorce.

The white-washed bungalow, which features a gravel drive and patio seating area, remains connected to the main house's utilities, and Mr. Jones argues it was never intended to be a separate dwelling. He has expressed frustration with the council, stating that similar structures exist in the area and that the bungalow does not obstruct views or cause disturbances. Despite his pleas, the council has stood firm, leaving Mr. Jones facing the prospect of demolition and potential homelessness





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Planning Permission Birmingham City Council Garden Bungalow Neighbor Disputes Property Regulations

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