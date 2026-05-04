Homeowner Vows to Fight Council Order to Demolish Self-Built House

A Warrington man is refusing to pay for the demolition of a house he built in his garden after a planning dispute with the local council. He claims the council is being unreasonable and is prepared to fight the order 'until the end'.

A homeowner in Warrington, England, is locked in a fierce dispute with the local council over a property he built in his garden. Luke Perret, 31, was initially granted permission in 2020 to construct a modest one-bedroom annexe.

However, after his mother-in-law passed away during construction, and following advice from his builder brother-in-law, the project evolved into a larger, two-bedroom home with additional features like a basement and dormer windows. Warrington Borough Council has now ordered the demolition of the property, claiming it significantly deviates from the approved plans and negatively impacts the area's character. Mr. Perret has vehemently refused to pay for the demolition, stating he will fight the council 'until the end'.

He argues that the council is responsible for the costs if they insist on tearing down the house, and that the dispute has become a matter of principle rather than finances. He admits to being 'naive' in allowing the alterations without seeking further council approval, but maintains there was no deliberate attempt to break planning laws.

He has proposed compromises, including remodelling the house to align with the original plans or reducing its size, but the council has remained inflexible, leading Mr. Perret to accuse them of being 'vindictive' or 'incompetent'. The situation escalated after retrospective planning applications and appeals were rejected. The council asserts that the completed house bears 'no resemblance' to the original approved scheme.

Mr. Perret is now preparing a revised planning application and intends to challenge the council's claim that the original permission has expired. He has even threatened to move out of the town if the house is demolished, vowing never to pay another penny to the council. The case highlights a growing tension between homeowners and local authorities regarding planning regulations and the potential for costly disputes when deviations from approved plans occur.

The homeowner feels strongly that the council is not willing to compromise and is taking a harsh stance, while the council maintains its position on upholding planning laws and protecting the character of the area





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Planning Dispute Demolition Homeowner Warrington Council Planning Permission

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