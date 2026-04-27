Homeowners Face Losing Back Gardens After 30 Years of Unknowing Trespass

Residents in Long Eaton, Derbyshire, are shocked to discover their gardens are not legally theirs, with some facing bills of up to £14,000 to retain the land. The dispute with Erewash Borough Council has left homeowners feeling betrayed and financially burdened.

Homeowners in Doncaster Grove, Long Eaton, Derbyshire, are facing a shocking revelation—their beloved back gardens, which they have nurtured for decades, are not legally theirs.

Erewash Borough Council has informed 34 households that they have been trespassing on council-owned land for over 30 years, sparking outrage and financial strain among residents. The council acquired the land in 1995 for just £1 from Broxtowe Borough Council and offered rental agreements to residents at the time.

However, many new homeowners claim they were never made aware of this arrangement when purchasing their properties, assuming the expansive gardens were included in the sale. The situation has left residents like David Woodhouse, who bought his two-bedroom detached house in 2009, in a state of disbelief. Woodhouse, now 52, describes the council’s actions as 'spiteful,' especially since the land in question is flood-prone and unsuitable for development.

He was stunned to learn that he would need to pay £14,000 to retain the 100 square meters of garden he believed he owned. The council’s initial demand of £140 per square meter has left many residents struggling to afford the sudden expense, with some facing bills exceeding £10,000. Woodhouse argues that solicitors should have flagged the issue during property searches, but the oversight has left him and others in a legal and financial bind.

Adding to the frustration, the council has offered residents the option to rent the land at nearly £70 per month, a cost many find unaffordable. One anonymous resident, who moved in in 2019, was hit with an £8,000 bill, later reduced to £4,000, but still considers it unreasonable. She feels treated like a criminal for simply enjoying her garden, which she believed was part of her property.

The dispute has also raised environmental concerns, as the land is home to wildlife, and the National Wildlife Unit has warned that removing hedgerows or trees without proper surveys could be illegal. Residents are now left questioning who is to blame—the council, solicitors, or previous sellers—for this costly oversight





DailyMailUK / 🏆 7. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Homeowners Council Land Legal Dispute Property Rights Environmental Concerns

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Wolves and Spurs face off amid poor formStatistical preview of the Wolves vs Tottenham Hotspur Premier League match, highlighting both teams' recent struggles and historical performance against each other. The article details winless streaks, defeat records, and scoring difficulties.

Read more »

Mark Allen fires back after Stephen Hendry criticism: 'He’s full of rubbish'Mark Allen is unfazed by criticism from Stephen Hendry, accusing the seven-time world champion of being 'full of rubbish' in the commentary box.

Read more »

Mark Allen hits back at Stephen Hendry as Scots snooker star told he talks 'rubbish'Northern Ireland star rifles back at the seven-times Crucible king after earning last-eight place with superb 13-9 win over Kyren Wilson

Read more »

Losing weight improves heart muscle contraction in people with obesity and heart failureIn a new research report, a team of scientists led by Johns Hopkins Medicine say people with severe obesity and a common type of heart failure experience weakened heart muscles, and that losing weight may reverse some of these effects.

Read more »

Labour Warns of Losing Young Voters to Populists Ahead of Local ElectionsLuke Charters of the Labour party cautions that Labour risks losing the support of a generation of young voters if they don't demonstrate tangible progress. Current polling data shows the Green Party leading among 18-24 year olds, while Labour focuses on policies like the Renters’ Rights Act and wage increases to appeal to younger demographics.

Read more »

UFC fans convinced Paddy Pimblett has leaked his next opponentThe Liverpudlian has not fought since losing to Justin Gaethje in January

Read more »