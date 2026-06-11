Homeowners rush to snap up 'perfect' hanging egg chair for summer comfort

Shoppers have described the Outsunny Hanging Egg Chair as 'my comfort zone' and it has been reduced from £139.99 to £111.99 on Yimbly. Our readers can save a further 10% using discount code SUMMER10, reducing it further to £100.80. It makes it even cheaper than the same style on Amazon or Debenhams.

Homeowners are rushing to snap up a 'perfect' hanging egg chair that can be used indoors and outdoors this summer. Shoppers have described the Outsunny Hanging Egg Chair as 'my comfort zone'.

The grey Outsunny Hanging Egg Chair was originally £139.99 on Yimbly, a marketplace owned by this site's parent company Reach PLC. But the retailer has now knocked nearly £30 off the retail price, dropping it to £111.99 - but we have found a way that you can get it even cheaper. Our readers can get a further 10 per cent off that sale price by using the code SUMMER10 at the checkout, reducing the Outsunny Hanging Egg Chair to £100.80.

It makes it even cheaper than the same style on Amazon where it is £111.99, or Debenhams where it has been reduced to £139.99. A product description on Yimbly reads: 'Relax in optimal comfort with this Outdoor Egg Chair from Outsunny! With a wide seat covered in geometric-pattern texteline fabric, this egg garden chair offers cosy, bird-nest-like retreat. The folding basket allows easy storage, with a cup holder keeping your drink close.

'A large 13 cm thickened cushion and a bottom cushion offer cloud-like comfort. Powder-coated steel frame and u-shaped base mean a stable swinging egg chair. Adjustable top chains customise your swinging experience.





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Outsunny Hanging Egg Chair Yimbly Summer Comfort Discount Amazon Debenhams

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