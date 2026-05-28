Homer Gere Makes On-Screen Debut in Euphoria as Son of Hollywood Star Richard Gere

Homer Gere, the son of Richard Gere, has made his on-screen debut in the hit HBO show Euphoria. He appeared in episode seven as Hollywood heartthrob Dylan Reid, sparking interest due to his resemblance to his father.

Homer Gere , the 26-year-old son of Hollywood star Richard Gere , has made his on-screen debut in the hit HBO show Euphoria . He appeared in episode seven of the series as Hollywood heartthrob Dylan Reid, a character who shares a racy bedroom scene with topless Sydney Sweeney .

Homer's appearance in the show has sparked interest due to his resemblance to his father, Richard Gere. Born in New York City in 2000, Homer is the son of Richard Gere and his second wife, former Bond girl Carey Lowell. His father has spoken highly of him, describing him as 'the love of life' and praising his qualities such as being 'very funny' and 'very smart.

' Homer's on-screen debut has been well-received, with fans praising his 'regular body' and 'confidence' in the show. In an interview, Homer spoke about his experience on the show, describing it as 'jumping into the deep end in a really cool way.

' He also credited his father for coaching him on how to carry himself in the industry, with daily phone calls and advice on how to make a positive impact. Homer's career path has been influenced by his father, who has been involved in the film industry for many years. Richard Gere has been open about his commitment to his family, stating that he prioritizes his work to ensure he is not away from home for too long.

Homer's mother, Carey Lowell, and Richard Gere were married from 2002 to 2013, before finalizing their divorce in 2016. After a high-profile custody battle, Homer lived primarily with his mother before going on to graduate from the Hackley School in NYC and earning a bachelor's degree in psychology with a minor in visual arts from Brown University in 2024. He then worked as a research assistant before transitioning into acting.

With his recent appearance in Euphoria, Homer is stepping out on his own and making a name for himself in the industry. His father, Richard Gere, has expressed pride in his son's endeavors, stating that they have found a new common interest in acting. Homer's journey into the world of acting has been guided by his father's advice and support, and he is now taking steps to establish himself as a talented young actor





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Homer Gere Richard Gere Euphoria Sydney Sweeney On-Screen Debut Acting Career Father-Son Relationship

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