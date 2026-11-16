Homophobia and Transphobia Reports Hit Record High in English Football

Kick It Out received 1,744 discrimination reports in the 2025-26 season, a 25% increase, with homophobia up 46%. The Premier League ended Rainbow Laces and introduced a low-key Pride event.

Homophobia and transphobia are on the rise in English football, with new data revealing record numbers of discrimination reports. The anti-discrimination charity Kick It Out received a new high of 1,744 discrimination reports during the 2025-26 season, a 25% increase on the previous campaign.

Reports of homophobia rose 46% to 203. Kick It Out also received 142 reports of discriminatory mass chanting, a 41% increase on 2024-25 and the highest number recorded. These included increases in homophobic and transphobic chants. Many incidents over the past few seasons can be linked to domestic and world events, such as the Supreme Court ruling on gender leading to the FA ban on transgender women in the women's game.

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Premier League With Pride Player Engagement

Last season, with little fanfare, the Premier League introduced a new LGBTQ+ celebratory activation in February called Premier League With Pride. The low-key launch contrasts with the landscape of a few years ago, when England internationals like Jordan Henderson and Conor Coady were proudly proclaiming their allyship. Jon Holmes, founder and lead of Sports Media LGBT, said the one thing Premier League With Pride was lacking was engagement from players.

He said: Not only would you have the rainbow armbands, but clearer allyship from players - that was more around the late 2010s. That has been in decline. The first Premier League With Pride event included rainbow branding at grounds but nothing involving players. BBC Sport asked all 20 Premier League clubs what diversity policies they have regarding the LGBTQ+ community, and how much of their budget is dedicated to such schemes.

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A Nottingham Forest spokesperson told BBC Sport: The club commits significant funding to this important area, and has an Equality, Diversity and Inclusion lead whose role is dedicated to ensuring inclusion is at the heart of everything we do. Manchester United said staff marched in the city centre parade. They also ran a flag competition with LGBTQ+ supporters club Rainbow Devils, with the winning design displayed at Old Trafford for all matchdays.

Premier League LGBTQ+ Fan Groups Renaissance

For the first time this season, all 20 current Premier League clubs have dedicated fan groups for LGBTQ+ supporters. Holmes said: It feels like there is a renaissance in the LGBT fan movement. There is a rise in homophobia, but it does seem like the authorities are sitting up and taking notice. We can feel a degree of optimism.

But it is difficult for Premier League teams to encourage LGBTQ+ allyship and diversity when representation within clubs is a mixed bag at best. According to Kick It Out, which gathered data on senior management teams from 17 out of the 20 current Premier League clubs, just 0.3% of people in those roles openly identify as LGBTQ+. That is well below the UK population average, with 4% of the British population identifying as LGBTQ+ according to latest national census data.

At a senior coaching level, from 11 clubs which responded there is no-one from the LGBTQ+ community. Kick It Out says if true diversity in football's workforce were to be achieved, over 100 more people from the LGBTQ+ community would have to be employed at Premier League clubs. The Premier League previously had a high profile association with LGBTQ+ charity Stonewall's Rainbow Laces campaign, but this was ended before the 2025-26 season.

Rainbow Laces Campaign End Controversy

Rainbow Laces started in 2014-15 as a collaboration between Stonewall, Paddy Power and the Premier League. For two game weeks, usually around the end of November, players would wear rainbow-coloured laces or armbands, and colourful branding would be seen in grounds and on broadcast idents. Holmes said by the end it was doing more harm than good. He said: I think the novelty of Rainbow Laces wore off.

It also became more newsworthy to talk about the controversies; it became more difficult for players to engage without difficult questions. Also, club media departments are more risk averse, given growing toxicity on social media. It has been misconstrued that players were forced to engage, I think it was because Rainbow Laces became de rigueur, and it was perceived that captains would need to lead with the armband and allyship.

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Rainbow armbands were introduced in 2017 for captains, having first been worn by MLS club Orlando City following the mass shooting at Pulse, an LGBTQ+ nightclub, in the city in 2016. But the Premier League held its final Rainbow Laces campaign from 29 November to 5 December 2024, and it was surrounded by controversy. Marc Guehi wrote I Love Jesus on his armband following an objection by Noussair Mazraoui, and Crystal Palace did not face any action.

It is notable that the players most ardently against Rainbow Laces were also vocal in their religious beliefs. Guehi has spoken of the importance in his life of his faith and was one of several devout Christian players in the league. Simon Blake, CEO of Stonewall, admitted to BBC Sport that by the end of its 12-year lifespan in the Premier League, Rainbow Laces in that form had run its course.

He said: When it started, getting a few people to wear the laces was success. When it ended, when a few people didn't wear them there was criticism. If a campaign no longer has a positive vibe, perhaps it is time to do something different. Everything must evolve and change, but visibility still matters, it is important not to throw the baby out with the bathwater.

Stonewall Rainbow Laces Day Football Engagement

Stonewall held its first ever Rainbow Laces Day on 8 October this year, to encourage LGBTQ+ people to engage with sport. It had no connection with the Premier League. Holmes said: The influence of religion is clearly quite significant, but I think more understanding is coming in too. We have seen many parts of life less willing to engage with Pride, and football reflects that.

The nature of LGBT campaigns is peaks and troughs, and we are in a trough. Blake added: We don't have any specific data about what people's beliefs and views are, but we are in a world where people have different views, even within religions themselves. The important thing is about behaviours, and we must learn to live with people who have these different beliefs and respect them.

I don't want to speculate, as it would be too easy to assume people of faith would not be inclusive, I know from my work across 30 years that is not true; I have worked with many religious people who are LGBTQ+.