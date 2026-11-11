Honduran Immigrant Arrested Over Bomb Threat on United Flight to New Orleans

A 34‑year‑old Honduran immigrant was detained after threatening a United Airlines plane with a bomb, sparking a hijack alert. The incident highlights concerns over repeat illegal reentry and aviation security.

A 34‑year‑old Honduran national named Rony Alexander Gomez‑Alberto was arrested on Monday night after allegedly threatening to detonate a bomb aboard United Flight 2174, which was en route to New Orleans.

Incident Details and Flight Response

Flight UA2174 departed Newark International Airport at 9:27 pm Eastern Standard Time on Monday and landed at Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport at 11:16 pm Central Standard Time. The aircraft was a Boeing 737 MAX 9 carrying 49 passengers and six crew members. During the flight, the pilots activated a 7500 engine‑fire alert, indicating a Level 4 hijack situation involving a potential cockpit breach, according to aviation expert Aaron Rheins.

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Air traffic control audio revealed that Gomez‑Alberto, who reportedly speaks no English, announced that he possessed a bomb in a backpack after changing into all‑black clothing. The announcement triggered the hijack alert, prompting the crew to secure him in the rear of the aircraft and transfer him to crew oversight before the plane landed safely.

ICE and DHS Background on the Suspect

United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) announced that Gomez‑Alberto, an illegal immigrant from Honduras, has a history of repeated unlawful reentry. He was deported from Texas in September 2011 after an arrest, and again from New Mexico in October 2014. DHS reported that he returned to the United States in 2019 near San Ysidro, California, and was arrested again. He was released from ICE custody in January 2020 pending removal proceedings after a judge granted provisional bail.

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Gomez‑Alberto had previously faced charges for a felony bomb threat, felony threats under terroristic state offenses, and disorderly conduct. ICE's statement noted that the suspect had attempted to storm the cockpit during this latest incident, prompting a hijack alert. The offense for which he was booked on Monday includes communicating false information about planned arson and terrorizing.

Aftermath and Legal Proceedings

Following the landing, law enforcement personnel boarded the aircraft at the New Orleans airport. The passenger was detained immediately and later booked into the Jefferson Parish Correctional Center without bail. A spokesperson for the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office confirmed that all 49 other passengers were safely deplaned and transported to the terminal.

United Airlines confirmed the event with the Daily Mail, stating that law enforcement met the aircraft upon arrival. The company also stated that the flight landed safely, and no injuries or aircraft damage were reported. The incident has reignited discussions about aviation security protocols and the handling of repeat non‑citizens who reenter the country illegally.

The United States is expected to review its border and aviation security measures following the case, with officials emphasizing that threats of this nature are unacceptable, especially when they originate from repeat illegal entrants.