Honeymoon Horror: Spanish Doctor Loses Leg in Maldives Shark Attack; Wife Accuses Tour Group of Negligence

A Spanish gynecologist is fighting for his life after a severe shark attack on his honeymoon in the Maldives. The incident, which occurred near a fish processing plant, resulted in the amputation of his leg. His wife has filed a complaint, citing negligence by the tour operator. The attack highlights the inherent risks associated with some tourist excursions in the region.

A Spanish gynecologist is in a critical condition after a brutal shark attack during his honeymoon in the Maldives . The 31-year-old man, identified as Borja from Alicante, was on an excursion with his wife, Ana, when the incident occurred off the coast of Kooddoo island. The couple had joined a tour to swim near a fish processing plant, an area known for shark activity. Tragically, Borja sustained severe injuries to his leg, necessitating an amputation.

His wife has filed a formal complaint with Maldivian authorities, accusing the tour group of gross negligence and recklessness. Borja was initially treated at GA. Atoll Hospital before being airlifted to the capital, Male, where he was admitted to an intensive care unit at ADK Hospital. The area is notorious for its 'Shark Alley' diving site, frequented by Spinner sharks, though the involvement of a Bull shark has not been ruled out. Local reports suggest the fish processing plant had not disposed of waste for a significant period, potentially contributing to the sharks' heightened hunger and aggressive behavior. A source close to Ana's family described the attack as devastating, stating that a single bite removed all flesh from Borja's knee down. Relatives of Ana, whose father is a prominent businessman from Castellon, have flown to the Maldives to support her. They have expressed grave concerns about Borja's precarious medical condition in the local facilities. Kooddoo island is home to the Mercure Maldives Kooddoo Resort, a popular destination for honeymooners, situated in the Gaafu Alifu Atoll, renowned for its rich marine biodiversity. While it is unclear if the couple were staying at the resort or visiting the island, the resort offers various water activities. The Maldives, celebrated for its pristine waters, also harbors dangerous predators. Despite the allure of diving and snorkeling, shark attacks, though infrequent, do occur. Previous incidents include a Chinese tourist attacked after chasing nurse sharks and a Russian dentist bitten on the hand while snorkeling, both of whom were told their excursions were safe. Another Russian national was also injured by a shark during a snorkeling trip





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Shark Attack Maldives Honeymoon Negligence Medical Emergency

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