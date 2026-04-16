Honeymoon Horror: Spanish Doctor Severely Injured in Shark Attack in Maldives, Wife Accuses Tour Group of Negligence

A honeymoon in the Maldives turned into a nightmare for a Spanish couple when a shark attack left the groom fighting for his life. The 31-year-old gynecologist suffered a brutal leg injury, leading to amputation, and his wife has now filed a complaint against the tour operator, citing serious negligence and recklessness.

A Spanish gynecologist remains in critical condition after a devastating shark attack during his honeymoon in the Maldives . The 31-year-old, identified as Borja from Alicante, suffered a severe injury to his leg when attacked by a shark off the coast of Kooddoo island on Monday afternoon. He was participating in an excursion that involved swimming near a fish processing plant, an area known for shark activity.

The severity of his injuries necessitated an emergency airlift to Male, the Maldivian capital, where doctors were forced to amputate his leg. His wife, Ana, who is reportedly the daughter of a prominent businessman from Castellon, has filed a complaint with Maldivian authorities, accusing the tour operator of serious negligence.

Family members have flown out to support Ana during this traumatic time, describing the medical conditions in the Maldives as precarious. Sources close to the family have described the attack as swift and brutal, with one bite removing all flesh from the knee down on Borja's leg.

The incident has raised significant concerns about the safety protocols of excursions in the region, particularly given the known presence of sharks in the waters around the fish processing plant. Local reports suggest that the facility had not disposed of fish waste for approximately a week, potentially leading to increased shark hunger and heightened predatory behavior.

One source speculated that the group's entry into the water may have triggered a predatory response. The area is renowned for its rich marine life and diving sites like Shark Alley, which frequently hosts large schools of Spinner sharks. While the specific species involved in this attack is not yet confirmed, the possibility of a Bull shark has not been ruled out.

The couple had recently married and embarked on their honeymoon to the idyllic Indian Ocean destination, a stark contrast to the life-threatening ordeal they are now facing. This unfortunate event is not isolated, highlighting the inherent risks associated with certain tourist activities in the Maldives.

In late last year, a Chinese woman was injured after reportedly attempting to interact with sharks. She had consulted professionals about diving during her menstrual cycle and was advised it was safe, but was subsequently attacked after chasing nurse sharks. She sustained deep bite marks on her wrists.

Similarly, a 30-year-old Russian dentist, Ekaterina Alexandrova, suffered a bite to her hand while snorkeling, despite being told the excursion was safe. She recounted her shock and surprise, noting that she had been told by men that she might be perceived as desirable but never imagined being on a shark's menu. Another Russian national, influencer and singer Nastya Vitonova, also experienced a shark attack on her hand while snorkeling.

These incidents, while not commonplace, underscore the unpredictable nature of marine wildlife and the importance of adhering to safety guidelines and understanding the potential dangers. The Maldives, while celebrated for its crystal-clear waters and diverse marine ecosystems, is also home to numerous shark species, some of which are globally threatened.

The growing popularity of diving and snorkeling in shark-frequented areas necessitates a robust approach to risk assessment and tourist education to prevent future tragedies. The families' condemnation of the excursion organizer's recklessness is a call for greater accountability and stricter regulations to ensure the safety of visitors who are drawn to the natural beauty of these remote islands.





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Shark Attack Maldives Honeymoon Negligence Amputation

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