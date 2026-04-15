Honeymoon Horror: Spanish Gynaecologist Critically Injured in Maldives Shark Attack

A Spanish gynaecologist on his honeymoon in the Maldives is in critical condition after a severe shark attack left him with a leg amputation. The incident occurred near Kooddoo island, a known shark habitat, raising questions about potential negligence by tour operators.

A honeymoon in the Maldives turned into a nightmare for a Spanish gynaecologist, identified as Borja , who is now in critical condition after a brutal shark attack . The harrowing incident occurred on Monday afternoon off the coast of Kooddoo island, within the Gaafu Alif Atoll, a location known for its abundant marine life, including spinner sharks. Borja , originally from Alicante, was on his first holiday as a married man with his wife, Ana, when the attack took place.

According to reports from local media and El Periodico Mediterraneo, the couple was part of a group that entered the water near the Kooddoo fish processing plant. This area is a known habitat for sharks, and it is suspected that the sharks were drawn by discarded fish waste from the plant, which had reportedly not been disposed of for about a week. This lack of waste removal may have led to increased hunger and predatory behaviour among the sharks.

Eyewitness accounts suggest that the shark attack was devastating, with one source close to Ana's family describing the severity of the injury: With one bite, it took all the flesh from the knee down off her husband's leg. The immediate aftermath saw Borja losing a significant amount of blood, necessitating his swift evacuation. He was initially transported to GA. Atoll Hospital before being airlifted to Male, the capital city. He was subsequently admitted to the intensive care unit at ADK Hospital, where medical professionals are fighting to save his life.

The breed of shark involved is yet to be definitively confirmed, though spinner sharks are prevalent in the area, and the possibility of a bull shark attack has not been ruled out. The situation has understandably been distressing for Ana and her family. Ana's family, whose patriarch is a well-known businessman from Castellon, have already traveled to the Maldives to provide support. A family acquaintance shared the grim reality of Borja's prognosis, stating: They are trying to save Borja, he's in intensive care, but the medical conditions there are very precarious.

Compounding the tragedy, Ana has reportedly filed a formal complaint against the tour operator responsible for organizing the group excursion, alleging negligence. This incident serves as a stark reminder of the potential dangers of marine environments, even in idyllic tourist destinations. The Mercure Maldives Kooddoo Resort, a popular honeymoon spot, is located on Kooddoo island, highlighting the appeal of the area for romantic getaways.

It is worth noting that the Maldives is home to 31 shark species, with 29 of them being globally threatened. This incident follows a separate, though less severe, shark encounter late last year where a Chinese tourist was injured after reportedly attempting to play with nurse sharks. The Maldives' rich shark population, while a draw for many, also underscores the importance of respecting wildlife and adhering to safety guidelines when engaging in water activities.





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Maldives Shark Attack Honeymoon Borja Kooddoo Island

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