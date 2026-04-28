Honor Swinton-Byrne Shines with Mother Tilda at Chanel Cruise Show

Rising actress Honor Swinton-Byrne, daughter of Tilda Swinton and John Byrne, attended the Chanel Cruise 2026/27 show in Biarritz, France, showcasing her style and discussing her career path as a 'nepo baby' who has proven her talent.

Hollywood’s fashion elite descended upon Biarritz, France, this Tuesday for the Chanel Cruise 2026/27 show, and among the attendees was rising star Honor Swinton-Byrne alongside her renowned mother, Tilda Swinton .

The 28-year-old actress, daughter of the late playwright John Byrne and Oscar winner Tilda Swinton, captivated onlookers in a striking black tailored jacket adorned with delicate white floral embellishments, paired with sleek black trousers and monochrome heels. The event showcased not only Chanel’s latest collection but also a gathering of prominent figures from the worlds of film, music, and fashion.

Swinton-Byrne, who previously starred alongside her mother in the critically acclaimed film *The Souvenir*, has openly acknowledged the advantages of being a ‘nepo baby’ while simultaneously emphasizing her dedication to honing her craft. She recounted her unconventional casting in *The Souvenir* by director Joanna Hogg, a friend of her mother’s, while working a humble job as a florist’s assistant. Hogg, having auditioned numerous actors, was drawn to Swinton-Byrne’s natural self-consciousness.

Beyond her acting pursuits, Honor recently completed a four-year psychology degree at Heriot-Watt University in Edinburgh, overcoming initial challenges stemming from her unique educational background at a Rudolf Steiner school that prioritized creative learning over traditional exams. Her academic journey demonstrates a commitment to intellectual exploration alongside her artistic endeavors. The Chanel Cruise show was a star-studded affair, drawing in a diverse array of celebrities including Nicole Kidman, Marion Cotillard, Sofia Coppola, Michaela Coel, and A$AP Rocky.

Fashion influencers like Charlotte Casiraghi, Anamaria Vartolomei, 9m88, and Ramata-Toulaye Sy also graced the event. Tilda Swinton, known for her androgynous style, made a statement as always. The Swinton-Byrne family’s story is one of artistic legacy and unconventional living arrangements, with Tilda and John Byrne maintaining a close friendship even after their romantic relationship ended, and even cohabitating with Tilda’s subsequent partner.

Honor’s candid reflections on her upbringing and career path offer a glimpse into the complexities of navigating fame and forging one’s own identity within a celebrated family





DailyMailCeleb / 🏆 1. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Honor Swinton-Byrne Tilda Swinton Chanel Cruise Fashion Nepo Baby Celebrity Nicole Kidman

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

40 Throwback Photos of Celebrities When They Were 21In honor of Elvis Presley’s birthday on January 8th, check out his Hollywood evolution through the years.

Read more »

Nicole Kidman Shines at Chanel Cruise 2026/27 Show in BiarritzNicole Kidman led a glamorous gathering of stars at the Chanel Cruise 2026/27 show in Biarritz, France, alongside Marion Cotillard, A$AP Rocky, Tilda Swinton, and more. The event showcased stunning fashion and celebrity style.

Read more »

Bowel Cancer Patient Avoids Surgery Thanks to Christie Hospital TrialA man from Swinton has experienced a positive outcome from a clinical trial at The Christie Hospital, successfully treating his bowel cancer without requiring life-altering surgery. The trial utilizes a new immunotherapy drug, palupiprant, alongside standard treatments.

Read more »

Stephen Gately's Widower Andrew Cowles Declares Cancer All-Clear, Boyzone Announces Tribute ConcertAndrew Cowles, widower of the late Boyzone star Stephen Gately, has announced he is cancer-free after undergoing treatment. Simultaneously, Boyzone has revealed a one-off concert at Emirates Stadium to honor Gately's memory and hinted at future projects following the success of their recent documentary.

Read more »