Honoring Black Pioneers: Wor Flags and SRtRC Celebrate Newcastle United's First Black Players

Wor Flags and Show Racism the Red Card collaborate to honor Newcastle United's historic first eleven Black players with flag displays and an exhibition at St James' Park, highlighting diversity and resilience in football.

The pre-match flag displays have firmly established themselves as a cherished matchday tradition at St James’ Park, a practice that began with the first post-takeover game against Spurs in October 2021. This vibrant visual element has become an integral part of the fan experience, uniting supporters and amplifying the atmosphere.

Recognizing the passion and dedication behind these displays, Wor Flags, a prominent fan group, extended an invitation ahead of the first home match of the 2022/23 season. They encouraged fans to contribute to the future of these impressive flag installations by setting up regular financial support. Recently, Wor Flags announced a special initiative in collaboration with Show Racism the Red Card (SRtRC). Their social media channels conveyed the exciting news: Tomorrow we’ll be supporting the SRTRC (Show Racism the Red Card) ‘First 11 Black Players’ project. This is a display that has been planned for a while now, and is more than a tribute to some great players from our club’s history, it’s also a mark of our support for the work of Show Racism the Red Card. The project, titled Newcastle United FC’s First 11 Black Players, aims to highlight the significant contributions of the club's earliest Black footballers. Following a successful pilot phase, the exhibition is ready to be showcased to the public once more. This Saturday, in conjunction with the Newcastle vs. Bournemouth fixture, SRtRC and Wor Flags will join forces to honor the first eleven Black players to represent Newcastle United Football Club at a senior level. These tributes will be prominently displayed within the stands, while a special pop-up exhibition will be hosted in the Milburn Stand, offering a more in-depth exploration of this important history. The exhibition poses a compelling question: What does it mean to be one of the first for Newcastle United? It delves into the experiences of these pioneering individuals, acknowledging their resilience in the face of adversity, including racism, and their efforts to pave the way for future generations. The project emphasizes a powerful message: diversity is fundamental to success, not only within the realm of football but across society as a whole. Among the celebrated players are Shaka Hislop, whose personal journey exemplified incredible fortitude in confronting prejudice and leveraging his influence for positive change. The acknowledged First 11 Black Players for Newcastle United include Howard Gayle, Tony Cunningham, Mirandinha, Franz Carr, Justin Fashanu, Andy Cole, Ruel Fox, Les Ferdinand, Shaka Hislop, Tino Asprilla, and John Barnes. These individuals represent a crucial chapter in the club's narrative, their presence breaking down barriers and enriching the team's legacy. The dedication to these displays extends to the creation of larger custom design one and two-poler waver flags, further enhancing the visual spectacle. The Mag, as a publication deeply connected to the Newcastle United community, has actively supported Wor Flags’ efforts. In summer 2022, we committed to a modest regular monthly donation to assist in funding their operations, a commitment that continues to this day. We strongly encourage our readers to consider contributing to this valuable cause. Wor Flags provides a dedicated platform where individuals can easily set up a recurring monthly donation, starting from as little as £1 per month, or make a one-off contribution. Such support is vital for the continuation and expansion of their impressive fan engagement initiatives. This collective effort ensures that these meaningful displays and projects, which celebrate heritage and promote important social messages, can thrive. The commitment from fans and media alike underscores the shared pride in Newcastle United's history and its ongoing journey





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